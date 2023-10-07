Michael Kidd-Gilchrist takes $40,000,000 legal swing at Lloyd's for denying his claim following COVID-19 related myocarditis

Former second-overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has filed a $40 million lawsuit against an insurance company for a COVID-19-related heart problem. According to sources, this occurred in 2020 while he was practicing with the Dallas Mavericks and was advised to stop playing basketball.

MKG is suing the insurance company, Lloyd’s, for “denial of a claim for coverage,” which was reportedly caused by a sickness that could lead to “permanent total disablement.” While with the Mavs, he was advised to stop playing basketball and was diagnosed with myocarditis after experiencing some chest pains.

This resulted in him quitting basketball, which is his line of profession. According to reports, the company wouldn’t fully insure the damages “caused by the loss for which the plaintiff sought coverage.” Due to this, he only appeared for 13 games with the Mavs and averaged 0.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

Kidd-Gilchrist only played for one season in college for the Kentucky Wildcats. That was enough, though. He was part of the Kentucky squad that led the team to an NCAA title in 2012. The 6-foot-6 college standout averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Wildcats.

MKG spent nine seasons in the NBA, and all of it was with the Charlotte Hornets.

Which teams could sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist this season?

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist might be labeled a bust due to him not living up to the expectations after being drafted behind Anthony Davis. Still, he has enough experience to help out teams looking to strengthen their roster's depth. With that, here are three teams that could sign him this season.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets lost a premier defender in Bruce Brown over the summer. Looking at who they have, they still need an elite defender, which MKG could fill.

He may not bring a similar offense to Brown, but he’s capable of staying in front of his opponents just as good.

Milwaukee Bucks

After trading Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks are in need of a defender. Luckily for them, Kidd-Gilchrist is available and could boost their defensive needs.

The loss of Holiday won’t be fully compensated by MKG, but he’ll provide great minutes off the bench as a lockdown defender.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

While the Dallas Mavericks did make some decent signings over the summer by bringing in Grant Williams, that isn’t enough. The Mavs still need great defenders to help the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

MKG has experience playing with the team, which is why he could be a good fit for them. His only assignment would be to guard the opposing players, which most believe he can do at a high level.

