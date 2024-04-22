Michael Malone on how Lakers' free-throw disparity factors into Nuggets' game plan: "Went into the series knowing they had a +500 differential"

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone might have the perfect game plan to stop the LA Lakers. After all, LA hadn't won a game against them since 2022. That remained the case in their recent matchup despite the Nuggets only taking six free throws compared to the Lakers' 19 free throw attempts.

In fact, this has been an ongoing trend in Lakers-Nuggets matchups. In their last nine games including in the playoffs, Denver has had fewer free-throw attempts than the Lakers.

While speaking to the media, Michael Malone was asked about any adjustments he plans on making to address the difference in free-throw attempts between the two teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Why should we? We keep winning," Malone answered. "You just answered your own question. I didn't know that stat but I'm just basing it on what you're saying."

"But yeah, I think in the second half we had a total of zero free throw attempts which is obviously concerning," the Nuggets' head coach continued, "when you consider all the, we had 30 in the paint we scored and we had plenty of field goal attempts in the paint."

Malone then said his team did not settle for jumpers and that their game plan involved attacking the rim. As such, it would be fair to think that it would draw more fouls and get to the charity stripe more often. However, he added that his team will continue to execute their game plan the same way.

"But we went into this series knowing that they had a +500 differential this year," Michael Malone added, "so that's something that's been happening all season long."

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the LA Lakers averaged 24.2 free-throw attempts. That is the second-highest for this season, with the Orlando Magic leading the league with 24.4. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets only averaged 19.9 free-throw attempts all season long, good enough for 29th overall.

Also read: "I'm not gonna bail out": Darvin Ham vows to stick with D'Angelo Russell despite underwhelming outing in Game 1 loss

Michael Malone praises LeBron James and the amount of years he's been in the league

Michael Malone is one of the most outspoken coaches in the league. He has been on record taking digs at the LA Lakers and LeBron James in the past, but that could all just be mind games.

After all, it's hard to think that the Nuggets could win all these games against the LA Lakers if Malone had no respect for the four-time MVP. That respect and admiration became evident when Malone praised James for his work ethic and how he's remained effective.

The Nuggets head coach lauded James for continuously having great seasons despite being in the league for 21 seasons. Malone admitted that he hopes James slows down for their matchup, but he also admitted that this is unlikely based on his commitment to staying in top form.

Michael Malone admitted that containing LeBron James in their series will be a challenge while also giving props to the rest of LA's roster and how they performed late in the season.

Expand Tweet

In Game 1 of their series, LeBron James displayed what Michael Malone was talking about. He scored 27 points, grabbed six rebounds and had eight assists. However, the Denver Nuggets' preparations for him paid off as he also had seven turnovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback