Michael Malone quashes reports of Denver Nuggets canceling White House visit in hopes of securing top spot in West

Previous reports suggested that the Denver Nuggets had canceled their trip to the White House to prioritize notching the first seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets were scheduled to visit the USA President on March 18 to celebrate last year's NBA Finals championship victory. However, Nuggets coach Michael Malone broke his silence and explained the real reason behind canceling the trip.

According to Denver Nuggets insider Harrison Wind, Malone is confused about how reporters concluded that his team is set on achieving the first seed. Malone simply wants his team to rest and remain healthy, especially with only 18 games remaining in their regular season.

“Contrary to recent reports, our whole goal is not being the No. 1 seed," coach Malone told insider Wind. "It’s not why we cancelled the trip to the White House. I don’t know where these things come from. If we get the 1-seed, great.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Harrison Wind reported that March 18 will be the Nuggets' off-day between two road games in Dallas and Minnesota. Going to Washington in between trips doesn't seem beneficial for the team. Forcing a trip to DC could hinder players' health, considering the team's busy schedule.

Expand Tweet

Will the Denver Nuggets become the first seed in the West?

Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

Throughout much of the current NBA season, reigning champions Denver Nuggets (44-20) have sustained their momentum, consistently ranking among the top teams in the competitive Western Conference.

While the Nuggets have the potential to claim the top seed before the regular season concludes, achieving this feat is no easy task. Despite boasting the talents of a possible 2024 NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic, they face strong competition from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder, both of which have consistently challenged for the top two spots in the West.

With only 18 games remaining in the regular season, the second-placed Denver must strive for near-perfection to secure the top seed. Before their recent loss to the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday, the Nuggets were riding a six-game winning streak.

During this streak, Jokic showcased his leadership, averaging impressive numbers of 24.8 points, 14.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Notably, his standout performance came against the Washington Wizards, where he recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, making all 10 of his shot attempts.

However, apart from Jokic's stellar contributions to the Nuggets' pursuit of the top seed, players like Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder have also excelled, with Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as one of the top contenders for the MVP award this season.

With the playoffs looming, the race for the top seed remains open, with the Nuggets facing stiff competition from the Timberwolves and Thunder, making the outcome unpredictable at this point.