Michael Porter Jr. agrees on a $207 million max extension with Denver Nuggets; here's all we know so far

The Denver Nuggets made a big splash on Media Day across the NBA, announcing that forward Michael Porter Jr. has signed a five-year max extension with the organization. The recently turned 23-year-old took a serious leap forward in his development during his second year in the NBA and the Denver Nuggets made the wise decision to secure him in a Nuggets uniform for the foreseeable future. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news about the extension between Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has agreed on a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has agreed on a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

It's an eye-opening figure for the talented wing and shows that the Nuggets are excited about the development of the offensive-minded wing. After sitting out his rookie season to recover from an injury, Porter showed some flashes when he finally got onto the NBA floor. The offensive game has never been a question for MPJ, as he possesses special shot creation ability for a player who is listed at 6'10".

What the Nuggets wanted to see develop was his ability on the defensive side of the ball and that's just what happened last year with MPJ. With Jamal Murray suffering an injury last year, the Nuggets knew that someone needed to step up to carry the load offensively alongside eventual MVP Nikola Jokic. That's where Porter stepped up, and he finished the 2020-21 season averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 44.5% from downtown. Bobby Marks broke down the specific contract ramifications for the extension below.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 Here is the rookie max extension for Michael Porter Jr:



2022/23- $29.8M

2023/24- $32.1M

2024/25- $34.5M

2025/26- $36.9M

2026/27- $39.3M



On paper, it's a massive leap of faith from the Denver Nuggets. Any time you see salary cap numbers that reach above $30 million per year, you know you're not going to have a lot of room to make sizeable moves to your roster. They are investing in the idea that Michael Porter Jr. is just starting to scratch the surface when it comes to his ability as an NBA player.

While many might be cautious about the investment, it seems as if it's a smart decision by the Nuggets front office. Still just 23-years-old, there's serious upside that has yet to be reached when it comes to Michael Porter Jr. reaching his full potential.

If his game can continue to develop on both sides of the ball, the talented wing has the ability to become a dangerous weapon on a nightly basis. After previously giving an extension to Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets are sending a clear message to the rest of the NBA. They have a core of talent they want to contend with and the extension to Michael Porter Jr. is the cherry on top. If the Nuggets pieces can all continue to blossom together while they await the return of star guard Jamal Murray, they will continue to be a force in the Western Conference for years to come.

