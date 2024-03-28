Michael Porter Jr. breaks silence on brother Jontay Porter's investigation: "I know what type of dude he is"

Michael Porter Jr. shared his two cents on his brother Jontay Porter's investigation by the NBA for multiple instances of betting irregularities over the last few months. The latter is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after reports surfaced that there were prop bets at issue from games played between January 26 and March 20.

In December 2023, Jontay Porter signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, paying him $415,000 this season. The Denver Nuggets guard was asked about the league's ongoing investigation into his brother and the forward gave a candid answer.

“I've known my brother my whole life," Michael said. "I know what type of dude he is and I know he's excited to play basketball and I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy."

The league explicitly states that players and all NBA personnel are prohibited from indulging in betting on any NBA events that also include prop bets. The violation of the rule comes with stringent actions that include suspensions, fines and even terminating players and employee contracts.

Meanwhile, Porter has appeared in 26 games this season and averages 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 14 minutes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. sheds light on how bettors impact player performances

While on the subject of Jontay Porter, Michael Porter Jr. also shared his thoughts on how betting and bettors play a role in player performances.

"Yeah, especially the last few years you hear people in the crowd saying what they need you to score tonight or what they don't want you to score," he said. "Every night you're disappointing someone. You're disappointing people if you score too much because they may have bet on the under, and you're disappointing people if you didn't score enough."

That said, Porter Jr. seems unfazed about all the outside noise as he continues to rack up numbers for the Denver Nuggets this season. He's averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 points shooting 49.2% from the field, and 40.3% from the three-point line in 72 games.

The Nuggets have seen major contributions from the small forward throughout the season and are placed atop the table in the West with a healthy 51-22 record.

Michael Porter Jr. and the playoff-bound Nuggets take on the second-placed Minnesota Timberwolves next, followed by a skirmish against the Cleveland Cavaliers.