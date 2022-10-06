"Right now, we're focused on building that championship culture" - Michael Porter Jr. discusses the process of rebuilding the team as star players return from injury

Michael Porter Jr. played just nine games in 2021-2022, while Jamal Murray missed the entire last season. The Denver Nuggets still finished sixth in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. With the two set to return to help back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, Porter Jr. shared his expectations for the upcoming season.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Porter Jr. said:

"Definitely, the West has a lot of talent, but I think we're just as talented as anybody so we're looking to be one of those teams night in, night out, that people don't look forward to playing because we're gonna bring it every night.

"Right now, we're focused on building that championship culture and so far, things are going good."

Michael Porter Jr.'s comments show optimism that the Nuggets are ready to take the next step. The last time that Porter Jr., Jokic and Murray were available in the postseason, the Nuggets reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they lost to eventual champions the LA Lakers.

With youth on their side, it is understandable to see why Porter Jr. is optimistic if the team remains healthy.

Watch Michael Porter Jr.'s comments on the Denver Nuggets' upcoming season below:

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Hear more from Porter Jr. on the Nuggets Season Preview Show streaming now!



siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewNugg…



@Nuggets | Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. says he likes his team’s chances in the West!Hear more from Porter Jr. on the Nuggets Season Preview Show streaming now!@Nuggets | @VinceGoodwill Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. says he likes his team’s chances in the West!Hear more from Porter Jr. on the Nuggets Season Preview Show streaming now!siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewNugg…@Nuggets | @VinceGoodwill https://t.co/veWDvwZrVQ

Can the Denver Nuggets compete for a title with Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray healthy?

With Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray set to return this season, there is definitely a reason to be optimistic for the Denver Nuggets. Denver also added perimeter defense by signing Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason. Aaron Gordon has also looked sharp in his summer workout videos.

While we will have to see how the two players return from their injuries before anointing the Nuggets, it is hard to see how the team doesn't improve if they remain healthy. If key players stay healthy, the Nuggets could finish as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference.

The Western Conference is much more competitive this season and Porter Jr. and Murray could take some time to get back to their best.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Porter Jr. played 61 games and averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Poll : 0 votes