Michael Porter Jr. in hot water after allegedly seen with transgender model in Taiwan

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 03, 2025 13:51 GMT
Michael Porter Jr. in hot water after allegedly being seen with transgender model

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is facing online speculation after a Taiwanese tabloid linked him to a transgender model. The alleged meeting took place in 2023 and was reported by the Taiwanese publication, Mirror Media.

According to their report, transgender model Xiao A La was seen checking into a five-star hotel, accompanied by an NBA player. Pictures acquired by the outlet show a tall male entering a lift with Xiao. The man's face is blurred out, but social media users speculate that he is Porter Jr.

While the alleged meeting does not imply wrongdoing, online discourse has reflected the stigma that still surrounds trans identities in public relationships. Amidst all this, Porter Jr.’s comments during a 2024 appearance on the “Curious Mike” podcast have resurfaced.

also-read-trending Trending
“I hear wild stories about some of these dudes," Porter said while speaking to Lana Rhoades on the Curious Mike podcast. "Their fetishes get so crazy. They might be a straight man, but they’ve done so much stuff with so many pretty girls, and they have so much access to pretty girls, that now they’re over here messing with [trans women], or now they’re over here messing with dudes.”
While Mirror Media’s report provides no hard proof, fans speculate that there could be some truth to the matter since Porter Jr. visited Taiwan while touring during the 2023 offseason.

The Denver Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. in March, packaging him and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson.

Brooklyn Nets executive expects Michael Porter Jr. to contest for the scoring title next season

The Brooklyn Nets have high expectations for their new star, Michael Porter Jr., with one team executive saying that he expects the player to contest for the scoring title next season.

“We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” the Nets’ executive told Hoops Wire.
“Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close.”

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Nuggets last season. He was the team’s third scoring option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. A bigger role and more touches could surely lead to an increased scoring output from Porter Jr.

Edited by Krutik Jain
