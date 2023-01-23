Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Coban Porter arrested in fatal crash: All you need to know

Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was recently arrested. Coban was handcuffed due to suspicions of reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

He was recently involved in a fatal car accident between two vehicles that took place at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard. The incident happened on Sunday morning at 1:54 am.

Police spokesman Kurt Barnes told The Denver Post that Coban was taken into custody after the crash. One of the drivers died at the scene of the crime. There were assumptions that Michael Porter Jr. was involved in the incident due to his absence in Sunday night's game against the OKC Thunder. However, a Nuggets spokesman confirmed that Michael was not involved.

Who is Coban Porter?

Coban Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. Coban is currently playing for the Denver Pioneers in the guard position. He's a 6-foot-5 player and was born on May 6, 2001.

Porter is already in his second NCAA season but has been sidelined in the meantime due to a torn ACL. Unfortunately, it seems like the Pioneers won't see him for a while courtesy of his most recent arrest.

Coban had a decent rookie season last year. He averaged 11.4 points on 41.9% shooting from the field and 41.3% from long distance in 28 games. Despite only averaging a little over 10 points per game, there were times when he scored 20 points or more. Porter's highest-scoring game so far was when the Pioneers faced the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. He scored 26 points that night.

Coban Porter vs Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. was drafted into the NBA back in 2018. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets as the 14th overall pick. Porter Jr. has only played one college season since 2017-2018. In that timeframe, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

Comparing him to his younger brother Coban, they more or less have similar scoring abilities. But based on the stats alone, it appears that Michael has the edge over Coban in terms of securing boards. To be fair, Porter Jr. is five inches taller compared to his younger sibling, which gives him the advantage.

