Michael Porter Jr. seemingly takes a swipe at Denver Nuggets as he visits Nets' facility: "Glad y'all got two courts"

This offseason, Michael Porter Jr. found himself traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets. As he embarks on this new journey in his career, the veteran forward took a subtle jab at his old team.Porter Jr. has been a key contributor for the Nuggets for years, providing a scoring punch and floor spacing around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Despite his seamless fit, the front office decided to part with him for some financial flexibility to further fill out the roster. In return, Denver landed another promising sharpshooting forward in Cam Johnson.Earlier this week, clips emerged of Michael Porter Jr. getting his first tour of the Nets' facility. While walking around, he quickly noted what an upgrade it is compared to what he had in Denver.&quot;I'm just glad y'all got two courts man,&quot; Porter Jr. said. &quot;Because over there we had the one court.&quot; Porter Jr. is coming off one of his best seasons with the Nuggets, averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds on 39.5% shooting from deep. He'll now look to provide veteran and championship experience to a rebuilding Nets team. In Brooklyn, Porter Jr. has an opportunity to further showcase his abilities in a featured role within the offense. Brooklyn Nets executive has big expectations for Michael Porter Jr. While it was his role with the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. is far more than a three-point shooting forward. Before getting injured in college, he was a touted prospect who was viewed as a potential No. 1 pick. Now with a new team, Porter Jr. can broaden his horizons as a player.Though the trade was mainly viewed as a salary dump, the Nets are still excited about what Porter Jr. could bring to Brooklyn. While speaking with Spotrac's Keith Smith, one member of the front office feels the veteran forward could make a run at the scoring title.&quot;We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” a Nets front office executive said. “Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close.&quot;While with the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. nearly averaged 20 points per game in a limited role playing off Nikola Jokic. Now a featured piece who will have the ball in his hands a lot more, there is no telling what kind of uptick in production he'll have with the Nets.