  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Michael Porter Jr. seemingly takes a swipe at Denver Nuggets as he visits Nets' facility: "Glad y'all got two courts"

Michael Porter Jr. seemingly takes a swipe at Denver Nuggets as he visits Nets' facility: "Glad y'all got two courts"

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jul 24, 2025 15:23 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Michael Porter Jr. seemingly takes a swipe at Denver Nuggets (Source: Imagn)

This offseason, Michael Porter Jr. found himself traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets. As he embarks on this new journey in his career, the veteran forward took a subtle jab at his old team.

Ad

Porter Jr. has been a key contributor for the Nuggets for years, providing a scoring punch and floor spacing around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Despite his seamless fit, the front office decided to part with him for some financial flexibility to further fill out the roster. In return, Denver landed another promising sharpshooting forward in Cam Johnson.

Earlier this week, clips emerged of Michael Porter Jr. getting his first tour of the Nets' facility. While walking around, he quickly noted what an upgrade it is compared to what he had in Denver.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm just glad y'all got two courts man," Porter Jr. said. "Because over there we had the one court."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Porter Jr. is coming off one of his best seasons with the Nuggets, averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds on 39.5% shooting from deep. He'll now look to provide veteran and championship experience to a rebuilding Nets team.

In Brooklyn, Porter Jr. has an opportunity to further showcase his abilities in a featured role within the offense.

Brooklyn Nets executive has big expectations for Michael Porter Jr.

While it was his role with the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. is far more than a three-point shooting forward. Before getting injured in college, he was a touted prospect who was viewed as a potential No. 1 pick. Now with a new team, Porter Jr. can broaden his horizons as a player.

Ad

Though the trade was mainly viewed as a salary dump, the Nets are still excited about what Porter Jr. could bring to Brooklyn. While speaking with Spotrac's Keith Smith, one member of the front office feels the veteran forward could make a run at the scoring title.

"We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points,” a Nets front office executive said. “Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close."

While with the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. nearly averaged 20 points per game in a limited role playing off Nikola Jokic. Now a featured piece who will have the ball in his hands a lot more, there is no telling what kind of uptick in production he'll have with the Nets.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications