  Michael Porter Jr. vehemently denies his controversial comment on men for pouring money into Sophie Rain's $82M OnlyF*ns career

Michael Porter Jr. vehemently denies his controversial comment on men for pouring money into Sophie Rain’s $82M OnlyF*ns career

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:27 GMT
Michael Porter Jr. vehemently denies his controversial comment on men for pouring money into Sophie Rain&rsquo;s $82M OnlyF*ns career
Michael Porter Jr. vehemently denies his controversial comment on men for pouring money into Sophie Rain's $82M OnlyF*ns career - Images via IMAGN and Instagram/@sophieraiin

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is making the rounds on social media once again. The former Nuggets star denied his controversial comment about men who send money to OnlyF*ns model Sophie Rain.

Porter said so in the comment section of the post made by Complex Sports on Saturday.

"No," accompanied by a cap emoji.
Michael Porter Jr. denied his controversial Sophie Rain comment- Image via Instagram/@complexsports

He jokingly invited her on his Curiousity Mike podcast.

"She should come on @curiousmike tho lol," Porter wrote.
Porter Jr. invited Sophie Rain on his Curious Mike podcast - Image via Instagram/@complexsports
During a live stream with PlaqueBoyMax on Friday, Porter had made some remarks about Sophie Rain and the OnlyF*ns platform.

"To me, it’s kinda lame that dudes are giving her 50 M’s bro, and it’s dudes who probably got wives and kids, and they are over there in their little room being weird to me. That’s wild.”
Porter also added that he had never used the platform before.

Michael Porter Jr. reveals shocking dating story with Andrew Tate

Michael Porter Jr., on an Aug. 15 episode of the One Night with Steiny podcast, revealed how he evaluates women's beliefs or reactions. He said that he uses clips of the controversial Andrew Tate.

“So, I’m not saying I’m a misogynist or anything, but I’ll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react. … I’ll bring up, like, conversations and play devil’s advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things.”
Porter is no stranger to controversy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he had claimed that the virus was being used for population control and hinted at a larger hidden agenda. He also admitted to anti-vaccine beliefs and that he had never been vaccinated.

Michael Porter Jr. (1) gestures to referee Tyler Ford: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Another controversial take was when his brother, Jontay Porter, was banned by the league for betting offenses in 2024.

The Nets forward expressed worry about the growing influence of sports betting in the NBA. On the same podcast, he imagined the temptation for players in desperate situations to manipulate games.

Quick Links

