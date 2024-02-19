Michael Rubin pulls up to 2024 NBA All-Star Game wearing Travis Scott's $200 "Jordan Jumpman Jack"

American businessman Michael Rubin attended the 2024 NBA All-Star Game wearing never-before-seen shoes. Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, made a fashion statement with his footwear choice.

Rubin wore a never-before-seen colorway of Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack shoes at the NBA All-Star Game. The original version of these shoes retailed for $200 but is currently out of stock at official retailers. They are being resold for as much as $2,000 on platforms like StockX.

The shoes Rubin wore featured a colorway different from the original, which is dominantly light brown with a red check. They included midnight blue, black and white accents.

Rubin's choice of attire for the All-Star Game included a black shirt, black jeans and a predominantly powder blue varsity jacket.

The color scheme of his outfit was complemented by the stealthy colors of the Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack shoes.

Rubin founded GSI Commerce, which he later sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011. As part of the deal, he acquired majority ownership of three assets that eBay did not want: Fanatics, Rue La La and ShopRunner.

In 2018, Rue La La, a flash-sales site, acquired its competitor Gilt Groupe. The following year, Simon Property Group, a mall operator, purchased a 50% stake in the combined company. Rubin sold ShopRunner to FedEx in 2020 for an undisclosed amount.

He still holds minority stakes in Fanatics and Rue Gilt Group.

Rubin is ranked No. 61 on the Forbes 400 list, with a net worth of $11.5 billion.

Best kicks at the 2024 NBA All-Star game

NBA stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 NBA All-Star game.

Western Conference starter LeBron James made a statement with his footwear, sporting a pair of LeBron 21 shoes inspired by Deion Sanders' Nike DT Max sneakers.

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, known for his keen fashion sense, wore a custom knit pair of the Converse All-Star BB Trilliant sneakers.

Kawhi Leonard debuted a new pink colorway of his fourth signature shoe with New Balance, the Kawhi 4, at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard paid tribute to his three children, Damian Jr. and twins Kali and Kalii, by wearing a customized pair of Adidas Dame 8 EXT PLY sneakers featuring their names at the All-Star Game.

Jaylen Brown made a statement by wearing Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 signature shoe during the All-Star Game.

