“LeBron, not Tom Brady!... Do the damn deal!” - Michael Wilbon reinforces the need for the LA Lakers to trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made it abundantly clear that the team will exercise all options before trading their coveted two future first-round picks. Pelinka stressed that the Lakers only have one shot at getting the trade right and need to be smart with their decisions.

On "Pardon The Interruption", Michael Wilbon was frustrated at the Lakers’ dilly-dallying a deal with the Indiana Pacers. He emphatically urged them to back up their promise to LeBron James and be aggressive to upgrade their roster. Wilbon said:

“2027 and 2029? LeBron, not Tom Brad. He’s the greatest player of his generation but 2027, 2029? Come on. Hield and Turner, they make the Lakers a bigger threat now. It allows Anthony Davis to have sort of less pressure on him, which I believe is necessary.

“When Anthony Davis is out there with Turner, Hield and LeBron, now you’ve got something. You’ve got a threat of a team. Do the damn deal.”

The LA Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 future first-round picks have been at the center of trade discussions. The Lakers were supposedly only willing to include those picks for Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell.

Before training camp started, reports surfaced that the Indiana Pacers were willing to give Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in exchange for Russell Westbrook and the said picks. LA left the deal on the table, playing a wait-and-see game and banking on Westbrook to improve this season.

The LA Lakers could be waiting until the trade deadline to get the most out of a potential trade. However, if they stick to this plan, they could be in danger of missing the playoffs again.

The West is loaded next season and the Lakers can’t afford to struggle right off the bat, particularly with a tough schedule to start the season. There are no guaranteed wins and with their competitors making improvements to their rosters, they badly need to keep pace with their rivals.

LeBron James’ career is winding down and he certainly won’t care about those picks. He’s also not planning to play in his 40s like Tom Brady. The addition of Hield and Turner will not make them favorites, but they make the roster deeper and more balanced.

How can Buddy Hield and Myles Turner impact the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers have been smitten by Buddy Hield’s outside shooting for a couple of seasons now. They were reportedly close to signing him before they spurned the Sacramento Kings and traded for Westbrook.

Hield is a career 39.8% shooter from beyond the arc. His strength happens to be one of the LA Lakers’ most glaring weaknesses. The outside threat of the former Kings player could help unclog the paint for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Guru @DrGuru_ Lakers potential starting lineups if the Westbrook to Pacers trade goes through:



- Patrick Beverley

- Buddy Hield

- LeBron James

- Anthony Davis

- Myles Turner



Is this a Top 5 lineup in the NBA? Lakers potential starting lineups if the Westbrook to Pacers trade goes through: - Patrick Beverley- Buddy Hield- LeBron James - Anthony Davis - Myles Turner Is this a Top 5 lineup in the NBA?

Meanwhile, Myles Turner should be the LA Lakers' best center when Davis plays at the four. He is an excellent rim protector and together with AD, could arguably form the best defensive backline in the NBA.

Turner can also shoot from deep, which could make him a good fit around Davis and James.

