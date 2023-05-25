Michael Winger leaves the Clippers to become the president of Monumental Basketball

The current LA Clippers GM Michael Winger is reportedly resigning due to another job opportunity that would elevate his status in the basketball realm. ESPN has revealed that the Washington Wizards have extended an offer for Winger to assume the role of President of Monumental Basketball, granting him full leadership over the entire Wizards organization.

Sources suggest that in addition to his responsibilities with the Wizards, Winger will also oversee the team's WNBA and G League affiliates. This represents a significant career development for Winger, who has served as an executive in the league for a considerable period. Monumental owner Ted Leonsis has reportedly been closely monitoring Winger's work with the Clippers and has been impressed by his ability to revitalize organizations.

What does the Washington Wizards' future look like with Michael Winger as acting leader?

The Washington Wizards as of late aren't exactly one of the most elite teams in the NBA. Currently near the bottom of the standings, the organization sought Winger's presence precisely because of their struggles. As the 2023-24 season approaches, Winger will spearhead the Wizards franchise, which has experienced limited success in recent times.

Washington brought in Michael Winger due to his exceptional strategic acumen and efficiency in securing transactions. The Wizards have failed to make the playoffs in the past five years, and Winger is expected to initiate a turnaround. One of the primary goals for the organization is a complete roster rebuild. At present, the team revolves around their All-Star player, Bradley Beal.

Winger faces a crucial decision regarding Beal's future as the centerpiece of the team. Beal currently holds a no-trade clause in his contract, which means that he and Michael will need to reach an agreement on potential trade destinations before any moves can be made.

Aside from Bradley Beal, Winger will also evaluate whether to offer contract extensions to players such as Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. Rebuilding the Washington Wizards requires careful consideration of numerous factors. Hopefully, Michael Winger can bring his expertise to bear and prove instrumental in the organization's resurgence.

