Michelle Obama drops heartfelt reaction as she joins forces with Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry for new beverage

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha to launch a new beverage. On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors superstar shared a video on his Instagram profile to announce the launch of PLEXI's hydration beverage. Curry added that PLEZI doesn't have added sugar but was made with "purposeful ingredients."

Ad

Ad

Trending

Many fans celebrated this new Curry venture, including Michelle Obama, who used two emojis to express her excitement over this announcement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michelle Obama's comment

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michelle Obama is the co-founder and strategic planner of Plezi Nutrition, a company aimed at improving food and drinks. Beverages are their main focus, given the amount of added sugar that those products normally include.

Ad

The new drinks have low sugar and sodium while increasing the nutrients, including potassium.

Steph Curry partnered with the former first lady for this launch, which hit shelves on Wednesday.

"I’m excited to team up with PLEZi to launch PLEZi Hydration, a game-changing hydration beverage that I believe can make a real difference for anyone looking to perform at their best," Curry said in a statement.

Ad

We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better."

Several companies, including Celsius and PepsiCo, have shifted their focus to hydration drinks, but PLEZI wants to be as healthy as possible compared to its competition.

Michelle Obama's husband Barack Obama found another way to give back to the community

While Michelle Obama teamed up with Steph Curry to launch this PLEZI drink, her husband, former President of the United States Barack Obama, also teamed up with a legend of the game to support young athletes and more kids in Chicago.

Ad

On Wednesday, WNBA icon Candace Parker shared a lengthy message on Instagram to celebrate Obama's contribution to "create opportunities for the next generation."

"I’m so excited about what the Obama Foundation is doing with the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. Along with a museum, the Obamas are building Home Court, an athletic center that will provide young people in the community with the resources and space they need to learn, grow, and play," Parker wrote.

Ad

The Obamas have been active in finding ways to impact the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.