Basketball fans around the world eagerly waited for Team USA's final ⁠ roster announcement as the FIBA World Cup 2023 approached. ⁠However, the omission of star players like Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum left fans feeling underwhelmed and expressing their discontent. The absence of these marquee names led fans to label the roster as "MID," underscoring their disappointment.

The newly-revealed roster features promising young talents such as Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton, accompanied by defensive stalwarts Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler.

Although Paolo Banchero's decision to represent Team USA and Austin Reaves' commitment to the squad brought some consolation, fans couldn't help but bemoan the absence of proven stars.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps



Guards: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves



Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson



Centers: Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New York Knicks G Josh Hart has committed to the final roster spot on the 12-man Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the American team. New York Knicks G Josh Hart has committed to the final roster spot on the 12-man Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the American team. Full Team USA roster:Guards: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin ReavesForwards: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam JohnsonCenters: Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis twitter.com/wojespn/status… Full Team USA roster:Guards: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin ReavesForwards: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam JohnsonCenters: Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Here are some fans' reactions:

Jerem @jerem39236i @TimBontemps @wojespn So thats the team that France will be cooking ? Easy. @TimBontemps @wojespn So thats the team that France will be cooking ? Easy.

Jeffrey Showalter @Josielou37 @TimBontemps @DustinDopirak Is that good enough? Canada roster may be better. And not much rim protection @TimBontemps @DustinDopirak Is that good enough? Canada roster may be better. And not much rim protection

Completing the 12-man list are Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Brandon Ingram, and Bobby Portis, adding depth and versatility to the team. While some fans held onto hope and encouraged the young guns to rise to the occasion, others expressed skepticism, emphasizing the need for experienced superstars to secure success.

Passionate fans eagerly awaiting the FIBA World Cup 2023 will undoubtedly discuss the absence of Durant, ⁠ Tatum, and other established stars as Team USA aims to reclaim global basketball dominance.

Will Team USA win gold again at FIBA World Cup 2023?

2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup Steph Curry

Can Team USA reclaim the gold medal at ⁠ the exciting upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup? After their triumph in 2014, the United States faltered in the 2019 edition, failing to medal. However, with a revamped roster and changes in coaching and leadership, they are determined to bounce back.

Under the guidance of new head coach Steve Kerr, Team USA brings a fresh approach to the tournament. The team, however, still showcases skilled players such as Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen ⁠ Brown, even though they may lack the star power they had in previous seasons.

As the FIBA World Cup 2023 approaches, these talented young athletes possess the capability to have a noteworthy influence ⁠ on the basketball court, ultimately guiding their team toward triumph. ‌

However, it won't be an easy journey for Team USA, as several other nations pose strong challenges. France, renowned for its formidable defense and seamless teamwork, has ⁠ emerged as a dominant presence in recent global tournaments. Spain, boasting a lineup filled with seasoned ⁠ players, is consistently a formidable adversary. ⁠

Slovenia, with the exceptional talent of Luka Dončić at its helm, ⁠ has emerged as another formidable team in international basketball. Australia, boasting a talented roster including Josh Giddey and Patty Mills, has been steadily improving and could surprise many.

While Team USA remains the favorite on paper, the competition will be fierce. The revamped roster and fresh coaching approach provide optimism. But they must navigate through tough challenges posed by France, Spain, Slovenia and Australia. Only the future will reveal if Team USA can triumph once more ⁠ at the FIBA World Cup 2023, a magnificent display of basketball prowess.

