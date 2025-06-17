"Might come back to the internet with KD": Spurs fans erupt over Kevin Durant trade news amid Victor Wembanyama's Shaolin monk China retreat

The San Antonio Spurs looked poised to make a playoff run last season. They paired Victor Wembanyama with De'Aaron Fox, and they weren't far behind in the Western Conference playoff race.

Unfortunately, the partnership was short-lived, as they had to shut down Wembanyama due to a blood clot in his right shoulder, and once the playoffs looked like a long shot, they also shut down Fox.

Wembanyama has been a busy man since the end of the season. He was in China to attend a 10-day retreat at a Shaolin temple.

While Wemby is locked in, Kevin Durant is reportedly looking forward to playing for the Spurs, which is why the fans took to social media to crack some jokes and share their thoughts in the whole situation.

Here are some of the best reactions:

PrizePicks @PrizePicks LINK KD x Wemby x Swipa would be nasty

DavisFC @DavisFC2012 LINK We gonna witness a crazy duo for sure

Others, however, weren't so impressed by the news:

Trigeki @trigeki LINK Now he wants to play for the Spurs after the Knicks said nah we good?

Tyler Schwartz @tschwartz09 LINK Pretends to be shocked

Graceful @upbilssed LINK When KD says he wants to join the Spurs but forgot they ain’t won a ring since 2014

China retreat or not, Wembanyama must be ready for the upcoming season already, and he might need to stay there for a couple of days to get back to zen mode if he turns on his phone to find out that he's going to be teammates with another future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Spurs aren't Durant's only preferred destination

Then again, nothing's guaranteed, at least not with the Spurs. As per Shams Charania of ESPN, multiple teams are keeping tabs on Durant, and he also has two more teams in his list of preferred destinations. Charania reported Saturday:

“The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations, sources told ESPN on Saturday night. People across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams Durant would commit to with a long-term extension."

Needless to say, that doesn't mean that he's going to end up on any of those teams, as he doesn't have a no-trade clause, so the Phoenix Suns can technically send him to whichever team makes the most compelling offer.

Then again, Durant has to sign off on this trade because he's eligible to sign a contract extension, and no team is likely to give up valuable assets to get him on a short-term rental.

The Spurs have reportedly made it loud and clear that the No. 2 pick is off-limits on any trade, and if they manage to keep it and Stephon Castle while also adding Durant to the mix, the rest of the league will be in trouble.

