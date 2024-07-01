"Might get his first championship ring" - Dez Bryant drops bold prediction after Chris Paul joins forces with Victor Wembanyama

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant dropped a bold prediction after Chris Paul signed with the San Antonio Spurs to play with Victor Wembanyama. Paul was waived by the Golden State Warriors to make a free agent, but immediately joined the Spurs.

In a post on his official X account, Bryant said he loved the pairing of Paul with Wembanyama. It was a perfect match for the Spurs since they lack a real playmaker who can make things easier for the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.

However, Bryant took it further by claiming that CP3 could finally win his first championship next season with the Spurs.

"I love this. Chris Paul might get his first championship ring next year!" Bryant wrote.

Chris Paul came off the bench for the Golden State Warriors last season. Paul was effective at times, but he suffered a fractured hand midway through the campaign. It was a disappointing season for Golden State, as they missed the playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Why did Chris Paul choose to sign with the San Antonio Spurs?

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the San Antonio Spurs became interested in Chris Paul after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Gregg Popovich quickly got on the phone with Paul, who was very intrigued by the situation in San Antonio.

Popovich reportedly convinced the legendary point guard to help build a culture for the next generation of Spurs players while also playing with a once-in-a-generation player like Victor Wembanyama.

It was a no-brainer for Paul, who is one of the greatest playmakers the game has ever seen. Wembanyama didn't have the best point guards last season with the Spurs' failed Jeremy Sochan experiment.

Chris Paul had nothing but praise for Victor Wembanyama

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month, one of the topics Chris Paul discussed was Victor Wembanyama. Paul had nothing but praise for the 7-foot-4 French phenom who took the NBA by storm.

"Wemby is different. Wemby's the guy you're talking about after the game. Wemby is the guy that, after the game in the locker room we all were talking about playing against him. We literally all had to change how we shot a little bit. ... My favorite shot is when I snake back to the right and shoot the fadeaway. I got a picture of him trying to block my shot. Man, I shot the ball so high. I didn't make it because I usually don't have to shoot it that high," Paul said.

The Spurs might not be championship contenders, but they are most likely going to improve with Paul as their point guard. He just needs to stay healthy so that Wembanyama could just feed off his passes and continue to dominate.

