“Might save basketball discourse”: Stephen A. Smith eyeing Jimmy Kimmel's throne as ABC's late-night star has fans mocking him

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is widely known for his outrageous takes on his sports shows. He's built a name for himself in the sports world but he might pursue a different journey in the media industry. There is news that Smith could be a replacement for Jimmy Kimmel in his late-night show.

The famed comedian has hinted at the possibility of him exiting the late-night format after his contract with ABC, which will end in 2026. In a series of interviews last month, Kimmel shared that he could retire from doing the show.

"I think this is my final contract," Kimmel said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, Smith became the topic of interest in possibly replacing the late-night host. In an interview last summer, the sports analyst was asked about his plans for the future. His contract with ESPN will reportedly expire in 2025 and there are endless possibilities on what he'll do next.

One of the things that he's seemingly considered is succeeding Kimmel if the latter decides to leave.He reaffirmed his interest in succeeding Kimmel in a recent response to Front Office Sports.

His first comments regarding this were made in a 2023 interview with Sean Hannity, when he said:

"I am interested in doing late night. I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Kimmel. I believe I could do it"

Expand Tweet

Also read: Stephen A. Smith makes emphatic Boston Celtics NBA title prediction

Fans mocked Stephen A. Smith online after the news of him eyeing the late-night scene broke out

Following the report of Stephen A. Smith wanting to join the late-night scene, fans quickly mocked him for it. Below are some of the best reactions from the fans.

A few fans joked Smith's potential departure could save the basketball community.

"This might save basketball discourse," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans don't think Kimmel should be replaced by Smith.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan is already imagining Smith's interaction with celebrity guests.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Stephen A. Smith makes bold statement amid contract negotiations: "Not a prisoner to the ESPN/Walt Disney"

Stephen A. Smith wants to be the highest-paid talent at ESPN

Smith's contract with ESPN is reportedly set to expire next year and the broadcast network could negotiate a new deal with him. However, the analyst reportedly aims to be the highest-paid talent in the network.

His current contract is reportedly $12 million per year as he signed a five-year, $60 million contract in 2019. In a recent interview with Outkick, Smith talked about how his talent in sports television should allow him to demand a pay rise.

"Yes. I'm not stuttering. Hell, yes, that's absolutely true," Smith said when asked if he should be given a pay rise.

Smith pointed out that he's been number one for 12 consecutive years and that alone should allow him to demand more money.