"Mikal is a bad man": Josh Hart gives props to $90,900,000 wing for impressive Game 6 outing 

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is reaching the conference semifinals for the third straight year. Hart praised teammate Mikal Bridges' role in the Knicks' 116-113 Game 6 win over the Detroit Pistons, which secured New York's spot in the second round.
Hart, after the game, gave a shout-out to his teammate on X/Twitter:
"Mikal is a bad man"
Bridges, who is on a four-year, $90,900,000 contract, had a strong performance in the win over Detroit in Game 6. He scored 25 points on 11-for-26 shooting and made a crucial tip-in with 35.6 seconds left in the game, which helped the Knicks maintain their lead.
After arriving from Brooklyn during the offseason, this was his first playoff series with the Knicks. He ended the regular season with averages of 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Hart, on the other hand, contributed a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists alongside four rebounds in just under 35 minutes of playtime.
The Knicks face the defending champions Boston Celtics next in the conference semifinals. Tip-off for Game 1 is on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.
Josh Hart throws support to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau
Josh Hart, ahead of the crucial Game 6, gave his support to Knicks long-time coach Tom Thibodeau.
“He’s used to it, bullseye on his back for that," Hart said per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "He’s had a bullseye on his back the whole season for minutes, rotations, all kinds of stuff. That’s our coach. We’re going to back him 100 percent.”
Coach Tom Thibodeau was at the center of another controversy. During the final stages of Game 5 against the Pistons, he left Hart and Jalen Brunson to sit by the scorer's table as both players were injured and unable to play.
During the regular season, Thibodeau was criticized for his excessive workloads on his starters. Regardless, he still seems to have the support of his players, who will hope to upset the C's in the next round.
