"Mikal is a bad man": Josh Hart gives props to $90,900,000 wing for impressive Game 6 outing 

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is reaching the conference semifinals for the third straight year. Hart praised teammate Mikal Bridges' role in the Knicks' 116-113 Game 6 win over the Detroit Pistons, which secured New York's spot in the second round.

Ad

Hart, after the game, gave a shout-out to his teammate on X/Twitter:

"Mikal is a bad man"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bridges, who is on a four-year, $90,900,000 contract, had a strong performance in the win over Detroit in Game 6. He scored 25 points on 11-for-26 shooting and made a crucial tip-in with 35.6 seconds left in the game, which helped the Knicks maintain their lead.

After arriving from Brooklyn during the offseason, this was his first playoff series with the Knicks. He ended the regular season with averages of 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Ad

Hart, on the other hand, contributed a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists alongside four rebounds in just under 35 minutes of playtime.

The Knicks face the defending champions Boston Celtics next in the conference semifinals. Tip-off for Game 1 is on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

Josh Hart throws support to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

Josh Hart, ahead of the crucial Game 6, gave his support to Knicks long-time coach Tom Thibodeau.

Ad

“He’s used to it, bullseye on his back for that," Hart said per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "He’s had a bullseye on his back the whole season for minutes, rotations, all kinds of stuff. That’s our coach. We’re going to back him 100 percent.”

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart - Source: Imagn

Coach Tom Thibodeau was at the center of another controversy. During the final stages of Game 5 against the Pistons, he left Hart and Jalen Brunson to sit by the scorer's table as both players were injured and unable to play.

During the regular season, Thibodeau was criticized for his excessive workloads on his starters. Regardless, he still seems to have the support of his players, who will hope to upset the C's in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.