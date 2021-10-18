Mikal Bridges agrees to a 4-year, $90 million extension with Phoenix Suns; still no word on Deandre Ayton's contract

The Phoenix Suns have officially extended Mikal Bridges to four more years’ worth $90 million, fully guaranteed. This contract will pay Bridges roughly $22 million per year and take him till the 2025-26 season, where he will be 30 years old.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Phoenix Suns G/F Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed. Phoenix Suns G/F Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Bridges with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and then traded to the Suns later on draft night. He has already shown himself to be an impactful player for the Suns, being a crucial part of their 2020-21 NBA Finals run.

Bridges has become one of the best perimeter defenders in the league since being drafted and will be making an NBA All-Defensive team in no time. On offense, Bridges still needs improvement, but so far each season he has improved.

This contract for Mikal Bridges could have numerous effects on his teammate Deandre Ayton and his contract negotiations. Ayton, who was picked first overall in the same draft as Bridges, wants to be paid like the other highly productive players in the draft, Trae Young and Luka Doncic, whose contracts are over $200 million.

There might not be enough cap space with Bridges officially signed, plus Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s contract. On top of that, the Suns were already reluctant to offer Ayton the contract he wanted, which might worsen the situation.

Deandre Ayton’s contract situation

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in the NBA Finals

Deandre Ayton technically took a step back last season. His points per game and rebounds took a dip from the previous season, but his defense played a massive role in the Suns' regular and post-season runs.

The Suns' defense allowed the seventh-fewest points per game, and Ayton averaged 1.2 blocks per game. In the regular season, Ayton had a 109 defensive rating, and in the playoffs, that dropped to 107. Ayton also came out and dominated the playoffs, averaging 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds, outplaying his 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds in the regular season.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Deandre Ayton addresses contract talks, saying he's "disappointed" a deal hasn't gotten done and he wants to be respected like his peers as ESPN reported last week contract talks were stalled over getting rookie max extension. #Suns Deandre Ayton addresses contract talks, saying he's "disappointed" a deal hasn't gotten done and he wants to be respected like his peers as ESPN reported last week contract talks were stalled over getting rookie max extension. #Suns https://t.co/XVtj06fojN

Despite all this, Ayton and the Suns' ownership have not come to terms on a deal. Ayton is pressed on getting the entire max contract he could be offered, while the Suns do not seem willing to do that. With Bridges' contract done, along with the possible cap space issue, Mikal Bridges took less money than his max amount. This could be used as a tactic to get Ayton to do the same.

How Mikal Bridges can expand his role on the Suns

From left to right the Phoenix Suns young talent: Mikal Bridges, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton

Mikal Bridges came into the league as a 3-and-D player, but he seems to be evolving into something much more. Bridges' defensive motor and awareness is fantastic, and since being drafted has already become one of the best defenders in the league.

Despite only being 6-foot 6-inches tall, Bridges has a 7-foot 1-inch wingspan allowing him to contest any shot. His length allows him to guard multiple positions at a high level and consistently force turnovers. Last season, Bridges averaged 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

He has only averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and two assists over his career, on 50% from the field and 38% from three. But to appreciate Bridges' offensive improvement, one has to look over his seasons individually. Every season he improves his game, always going up in points, rebounds, assists, and efficiency.

He averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the last season, shooting 54% for the field and 43% from three. If this pattern continues this season, Bridges could have a very impressive season.

Above The Rim Podcast @jusblaze_513 Mikal Bridges making plays at the top of the key?? 👀👀 PROGRESSION

Mikal Bridges making plays at the top of the key?? 👀👀 PROGRESSION

https://t.co/02LD2vhiYv

Also Read

On offense, Mikal Bridges does not have to be a star playing alongside Booker and Paul. But if Bridges could evolve into more of an on-ball scorer, it could help the Suns as they try to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Last season Bridges usage percentage was at just 14.9, and 76% of his two-pointers and 96% of his three-pointers came off an assist. If he can start creating more of his own shots, Bridges could become a terrifying player to face.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deandre Ayton re-sign with the Suns? Yes No 0 votes so far