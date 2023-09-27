Mikal Bridges claims getting 'hacked' after leaving suggestive comment on A'ja Wilson's innuendo-laced post

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges gets hit by the bonk police. Recently, Bridges left a suggestive comment on WNBA star A’ja Wilson’s Instagram post. As a result, he was clowned in the comments for his suggestive comment.

He then later claimed he was hacked, although it seemed like he may have made a hacked comment in jest.

Wilson posted a graphic on her Instagram celebrating winning the WNBA defensive player of the year. She completed the post with an innuendo in the caption. The caption is what enticed Bridges to make the suggestive comment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“What can I say, I love me some D… fence,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

The caption had a humorous touch, of course. The innuendo-laced post prompted Bridges to respond with his own slightly salacious thoughts.

“Yeah?” Bridges replied.

His comment quickly became the top comment on the post. It did not go unnoticed. Wilson and other NBA stars chimed in after Bridges’ bold comment.

“Are you lost?” Wilson replied.

Bridges did not reply. He then took to Twitter to claim he was hacked.

“I got hacked,” Bridges tweeted.

Wilson was not the only one to reply to Bridges’ comment. Bridges did not answer back to her lost question.

Expand Tweet

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell replied to Bridges’ antics. Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes sent some laughing emojis. While Wilson told Mitchell to come get his boy (Bridges).

“Something is wrong with you (Wilson). And you too (Bridges),” Mitchell commented.

Bridges did reply to Mitchell’s comment with "my fault gang”. So he did offer some remorse.

Mikal Bridges is the new star of Brooklyn

Mikal Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Phoenix Suns in the deal for Kevin Durant. His production skyrocketed in the new home.

He averaged 26.1 ppg in 27 games down the stretch with the Nets last season. He also had 23.5 ppg in the four playoff losses by the Nets in the first round. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs.

Bridges was rewarded as the team built around him this summer. They re-signed Cameron Johnson to pair with Bridges on a big deal this offseason. Moreover, they also added veteran guard help role players to fill out the roster in Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV.

Mikal Bridges will be the main scorer on the current roster moving forward. It remains to be seen whether the team will try to acquire another piece by trading away the disgruntled Ben Simmons. Bridges has three years left on his current deal.