Mikal Bridges drops 3-word reaction as he extends iron man streak to 556 games with 6-second cameo

On Sunday, New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges reacted on Instagram to his unusual appearance during the game against the Brooklyn Nets. The former Villanova standout made a brief cameo in the matchup against his team's city rivals, aiming to maintain his impressive iron man streak. Having never missed an NBA game in over 555 consecutive appearances, Bridges extended that streak on Saturday by playing for just six seconds.

The two-time NCAA champion reacted to his surprisingly short-cameo by re-sharing a post by Bleacher Report. The sports media handle shared a post about Bridges' appearance on the court, captioning it with a summarized note:

"Mikal Bridges started, committed a foul, and checked out after 6 seconds just so he could keep up his streak of games played. 😂😭" the account noted.

Bridges reacted to this post by resharing it on his Instagram story and dropping a three-word reaction:

"Good 6 secs," he wrote adding a couple of emojis.

Mikal Bridges entered the game as a starter and was on the court for the jumpball, where he committed a foul on Tyrese Martin immediately after receiving the ball from the tip-off. After this brief appearance, which lasted only six seconds, the 28-year-old made his 556th consecutive appearance in the NBA, keeping his ironman streak alive.

This marks another season where the Vilanova star has played 82 regular-season games, despite his final appearance this season being questionable. In spite of his curious appearance, the Knicks managed to win their final game of the season as they clinched the no. 3 seed in the East.

Mikal Bridges gives his take on "greatest" Chris Paul as the duo among eleven players that started all 82 games

After making one of the shortest appearances in NBA history with his six-second cameo, Mikal Bridges joined an exclusive group with this feat. He became one of eleven players to play all 82 games this season, a feat matched by 39-year-old Chris Paul.

The San Antonio Spurs guard played all games in his 20th year in the league, despite his team missing out on the playoffs. Questioned on whether he could do the same at that age, Bridges labeled Paul as the "greatest" before expressing:

"I don't think, I don't know. That's why CP's one of the greatest," he said.

Apart from the duo, nine other players played every single game this term. This included Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Malik Beasley, Jarrett Allen, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels, Jalen Green, Julian Champagnie, and Bub Carrington.

