"Mikal Bridges is a monster oh my god" - Knicks crown new hero as NBA's Ironman comes up clutch

The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world on Monday when they defeated the Boston Celtics in overtime, with Mikal Bridges coming up clutch. Knicks fans celebrated Bridges' performance in the extra period as the Knicks took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Bridges' final stat line wasn't impressive, finishing with just eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. However, he hit the biggest shot of the night and was excellent on defense in overtime.

The Villanova product hit a clutch 3-point shot with less than three minutes left to put the Knicks up 106-100. He also stole the ball in the final possession to prevent the Celtics from having a chance to tie the game and send it to a second overtime.

New York Knicks fans were elated online after Mikal Bridges completed their 20-point comeback against the Boston Celtics. Bridges was hailed for his performance in overtime, especially his defense.

"Mikal Bridges is a monster oh my god," a fan tweeted.

"He gave everything he had, guarding with intensity, pushing the pace, and making winning plays all night long," one fan commented.

"A lot of people owe Mikal Bridges an apology," another fan remarked.

"Knicks dynasty begins, Celtics in shambles," a fan wrote.

"Clutch when it mattered most!" one fan quipped.

"Mikal about to have the 'defense wins championships' guys in a frenzy," another fan claimed.

Bridges had a dreadful night on offense, scoring just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting. His doubters were loud early but were quiet when he hit a clutch shot from beyond the arc and played terrific defense in overtime.

Mikal Bridges played 51 minutes in Game 1 win

Mikal Bridges played 51 minutes in Game 1 win. (Photo: IMAGN)

As mentioned above, Mikal Bridges was fantastic in overtime, especially on the defensive end. Bridges was a menace, using his length to alter shots and making life miserable for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He had two steals and a block in the extra period, plus a clutch 3-point shot.

Bridges' block on Jrue Holiday early in overtime set the pace for what's going to happen. His steal with around three minutes remaining led to a fastbreak dunk and one by OG Anunoby that gave the Knicks a 103-100 advantage.

In the next Knicks possession, Bridges made it 106-100 after hitting nothing but net from beyond the arc. His steal on Brown in the final Boston Celtics possession sealed the 106-103 win, completing the 20-point comeback and taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Bridges played 51 minutes and had the most energy on the court. He's the NBA's Ironman since he has never missed a game in his career so far.

