Mike Brown already addressing Knicks' biggest weakness ahead of title-or-bust season

Last season, the New York Knicks reached the conference finals for the first time in over two decades. After falling just short of a final appearance, they made a drastic change within the organization.Not long after their playoff exit, New York decided to make a change at head coach. Tom Thibodeau was dismissed from his position and replaced by former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown.Brown had a lot of success with the Kings before being let go, helping the franchise end its historically long playoff drought. Now, he attempts to help one of the NBA's most iconic franchises get over the hump and be a legitimate title contender.Through the early stages of his tenure, Brown already appears to be leaving his mark.Mike Brown addressing key area of New York Knicks' offense All-Star guard Jalen Brunson - Source: ImagnRight now, the Knicks find themselves in Abu Dhabi preparing for an international preseason showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers. Footage surfaced of a recent practice, and it has people around the league buzzing.While New York has made its rise to prominence in the Eastern Conference, there has been one constant in terms of criticism. That being that they rely too much on Jalen Brunson to carry the offense.Since coming over from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, Brunson has emerged as one of the league's top point guards. However, it has hurt New York to some degree. Constantly throughout their postseason run were there stretches where he constantly had to make something happen as a scorer or passer. This made the offense predictable and very easy to slow down.Now with a new head coach in the mix, the Knicks' offense has undergone a night-and-day difference. In the clip that has made the rounds on social media, the Knicks are displaying a degree of ball movement that was never seen in the Thibodeau era.It goes without saying how beneficial this style of play could be for New York. Most importantly, it cuts down on the wear and tear Brunson will endure over the course of the season. With more players getting involved in the offense, the All-Star guard can be more effective picking his spots of when to be aggressive or let off the gas. More ball movement also allows other members of New York's offense to shine. One name in particular is Mikal Bridges. After being traded for Kevin Durant, the veteran forward showed he could be more than a three-and-D talent. If New York continues to share the wealth like this, he can tap more into being a secondary scorer and creator behind Brunson. Armed with an abundance of depth, New York has a real chance to go on a finals run in a weakened Eastern Conference. That said, becoming less predictable on offense is crucial for them to compete at the highest level in the postseason.