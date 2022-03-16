“Mike Krzyzewski can overcome that, because he’s the best coach we’ve ever had” - Jim Boehiem on Duke’s prospects, says having 3 freshman as their best players could be tough to overcome

Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils are getting prepared for the NCAA tournament. The basketball world is going to be watching anxiously to see if the team can make a deep run into March madness. There's no denying that Duke has one of the most talented teams in the entire country. The problem is that the team has dealt with some inconsistent play throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

The Blue Devils have the potential to have as many as five players selected in the first-round of the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft class. But the overall youth on the roster has raised some questions moving forward.

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts about Duke's recent struggles. He stressed that Mike Krzyzewski is the reason why the team can overcome the obstacles at hand.

“Mike Krzyzewski can overcome that, because he’s the best coach that we’ve ever had”

Mike Krzyzewski prepares for Final NCAA Tournament Run with the Duke Blue Devils

Coach K hopes Duke can have one more deep tournament run

There will be plenty of teams that are going to be favorites to make a deep tournament run. But the Blue Devils are trending as a potential "wildcard" for March Madness.

After suffering a number of close losses earlier in the season, it looked as if Duke was finally starting to click at the right time. The team went on to rattle off six straight victories and was looking like a potential force in the NCAA tournament. Since then, the Blue Devils have gone on to lose two of their last four games, including a pair of upset blowouts.

There's still plenty of upside for this team moving forward. Freshman Paolo Banchero is trending as a favorite to be selected in the top-3 of the NBA Draft and has the ability to take over any game with his lethal arsenal of offensive weaponry.

Fellow freshman AJ Griffin is also expected to be selected in the top-10 of the 2022 NBA Draft with his combination of two-way potential and athleticism. The talent is there for Mike Krzyzewski to have another possible chance to compete for a national championship.

After a number of inconsistent performances throughout the year, basketball fans will be watching anxiously to see if the Blue Devils can put the pieces together at the most important time of the year.

Edited by Arnav