Mike Malone says Nikola Jokic playfully mocked $6,772,731 star after historic night: "Heard Nikola say, 'You didn't get a 30-20-20 game before?'"

On Friday, Nikola Jokic made history by becoming the first player to log a 30-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist triple-double. Amid the enormity of this feat, the Joker apparently found a way to make light of the situation.

Ad

According to Matt Brooks, digital content specialist for the Denver Nuggets, Jokic talked a litle playful trash to his teammate whose name has virtually become synonymous with triple-doubles:

Michael Malone says he overheard Nikola Jokic jokingly asking the all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook: "Russ, you didn't get a 30, 20, 20 game before?" Brooks tweeted early Saturday morning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Westbrook — who is currenty signed to a $6,772,731 contract as per Spotrac — sits comfortably atop the triple-double category with his running count of 202, has indeed never accomplished what Jokic did against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. In the Nuggets 149-141 overtime victory, the Serbian center had 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists.

Of the 200+ players in NBA history who have achieved a triple-double, only Jokic has pulled off the 30-20-20 statline. All-time greats like Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Jason Kidd amassed several triple-doubles in their respective careers, but not one did it like the 2023 Finals MVP.

Ad

Aside from outing Jokic's playful jab at Westbrook, Malone heaped praise on his extraordinary center:

"Nikola Jokic is one of one," Malone said in the post-game press conference. "I can't describe him, so don't ask me to. The guy's just an incredible player." [Timestamp - 1:15]

"I think I heard Nikola say, 'you didn't get a 30-20-20 game before?"' (timestamp: 1:55)

Ad

Ad

Given this type of performance, Malone might be describing Jokic as a four-time MVP when all is said and done this season.

Nikola Jokic jokes about breaking Russell Westbrook's all-time record

At this rate, the idea of Jokic surpassing Westbrook as the all-time leader in NBA triple-doubles doesn't seem so ridiculous.

Towards the end of a montage put together by the Nuggets' social media team in honor of the Joker's birthday, Jokic appeared to make a wish for himself:

Ad

"I'm looking forward to breaking his record in triple-doubles," Jokic said as he pointed to Westbrook in the clip. "And then I'm gonna make fun of him the whole life." [Timestamp - 1:21]

In response to Jokic's jab, Westbrook placed his hands on his head as he pretended to be in disbelief. Whether or not Jokic, currently on 149 career triple-doubles, was being serious, the possibility of the big man becoming no. 1 in triple-doubles is as real as it gets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback