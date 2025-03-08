Mike Malone says Nikola Jokic playfully mocked $6,772,731 star after historic night: "Heard Nikola say, 'You didn't get a 30-20-20 game before?'"

On Friday, Nikola Jokic made history by becoming the first player to log a 30-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist triple-double. Amid the enormity of this feat, the Joker apparently found a way to make light of the situation.
According to Matt Brooks, digital content specialist for the Denver Nuggets, Jokic talked a litle playful trash to his teammate whose name has virtually become synonymous with triple-doubles:
Michael Malone says he overheard Nikola Jokic jokingly asking the all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook: "Russ, you didn't get a 30, 20, 20 game before?" Brooks tweeted early Saturday morning.
While Westbrook — who is currenty signed to a $6,772,731 contract as per Spotrac — sits comfortably atop the triple-double category with his running count of 202, has indeed never accomplished what Jokic did against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. In the Nuggets 149-141 overtime victory, the Serbian center had 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists.
Of the 200+ players in NBA history who have achieved a triple-double, only Jokic has pulled off the 30-20-20 statline. All-time greats like Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Jason Kidd amassed several triple-doubles in their respective careers, but not one did it like the 2023 Finals MVP.
Aside from outing Jokic's playful jab at Westbrook, Malone heaped praise on his extraordinary center:
"Nikola Jokic is one of one," Malone said in the post-game press conference. "I can't describe him, so don't ask me to. The guy's just an incredible player." [Timestamp - 1:15]
"I think I heard Nikola say, 'you didn't get a 30-20-20 game before?"' (timestamp: 1:55)
Given this type of performance, Malone might be describing Jokic as a four-time MVP when all is said and done this season.
Nikola Jokic jokes about breaking Russell Westbrook's all-time record
At this rate, the idea of Jokic surpassing Westbrook as the all-time leader in NBA triple-doubles doesn't seem so ridiculous.
Towards the end of a montage put together by the Nuggets' social media team in honor of the Joker's birthday, Jokic appeared to make a wish for himself:
"I'm looking forward to breaking his record in triple-doubles," Jokic said as he pointed to Westbrook in the clip. "And then I'm gonna make fun of him the whole life." [Timestamp - 1:21]
In response to Jokic's jab, Westbrook placed his hands on his head as he pretended to be in disbelief. Whether or not Jokic, currently on 149 career triple-doubles, was being serious, the possibility of the big man becoming no. 1 in triple-doubles is as real as it gets.
