MiLaysia Fulwiley says UConn setback didn't deter her as she puts on a show vs Arkansas: "Didn't think about our last game"

Coming off a blowout defeat against No. 5 UConn Huskies, No. 6 South Carolina got back to winning ways, taking out Arkansas 95-55, thanks to contributions from MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards off the bench.

Fulwiley scored 15 points along with four rebounds and four assists while Edwards led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Fulwiley said she didn't think about the setback from the last game, which is what helped her stay focused and do well for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks on Thursday.

"I didn't think about our last game," Fulwiley told reporters. "I really just focused on this game & that kinda helped me go out there and do what I was able to do. I like when I make shots. It makes me happy so that's why I smiled."

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley impressive in the past seven games

MiLaysia Fulwiley is scorching hot from the shooting lanes, with Thursday's game against Arkansas marking the seventh consecutive appearance where she ended up in double figures. It's a big achievement she's not a starter and sometimes does not get heavy minutes if not doing well on the court.

Of all the 27 games played this season, Fulwiley has scored in double figures in 17 games, with her best performance coming against Coppin State Eagles, where she scored 23 points along with four rebounds and four assists.

She's averaging 11.5 points (shooting 40.3% from the field), 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season.

Dawn Staley was also full of praise for the sophomore guard following the team's 66-56 win against LSU in December.

“It’s not addition by subtraction with her, it’s just addition,” Staley said of Fulwiley's game. “We recruited her flash, we knew that was what she was bringing to the table. When the flash isn’t working, you have to have something to fall back on.

"She knew there’s more, she just didn’t know what that looked like, she (came) to a place that understands what her superpower is."

With the win on Thursday against Arkansas, South Carolina improved to 24-3 and 12-1 in the SEC conference (sitting second behind 26-2, 12-1 Texas). They'll next face Vanderbilt on the road on Sunday.

