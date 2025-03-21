  • home icon
  • Miles Bridges' ex-wife Mychelle Johnson drops pregnancy bombshell weeks after Hornets star's GF reveals she's expecting twins

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 21, 2025 14:32 GMT
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges' ex-wife Mychelle Johnson drops pregnancy bombshell (Credits: @sharabowden on Threads and @thechelleyj on Instagram)

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges is expecting twins with his girlfriend, Shara Bowden, who announced it on social media in early February. A few weeks later, Bridges' ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, revealed that she was also pregnant and the father is the Hornets forward.

On Thursday, Johnson shared a bunch of photos on Instagram showing her baby bump while wearing a denim outfit. She is expecting a baby girl, which will be her fourth child. Johnson has two sons, Ace Miles and Akari Maki, and a daughter named Ayla Marie with Bridges.

"BABYGIRL💘," Johnson wrote.
In the comments section, a fan asked Mychelle Johnson if Miles Bridges was the father of the new baby. Johnson confirmed that it was indeed her ex-husband, who had a couple of domestic violence charges against him in 2022 and 2023.

"Is this Miles Bridges baby also?? Congrats," a fan commented.
"Yop!" Johnson replied.
Mychelle Johnson confirms she&#039;s having Baby No. 4 with Miles Bridges. (Photo: @thechelleyj on IG)
Mychelle Johnson confirms she's having Baby No. 4 with Miles Bridges. (Photo: @thechelleyj on IG)

With Johnson's announcement, Bridges is officially welcoming three more children this year. The Charlotte Hornets star and his current girlfriend, Shara Bowden, announced last month that they were expecting twins. The couple held a party to commemorate the occasion.

"Twice the blessings and double the love. TWINSSS!!!" Bowden wrote.
Post by @sharabowden
View on Threads
Bridges and Bowden have not released any statements or comments on Mychelle Johnson's announcement. By the time of his children's birth, Bridges' season will be over since the Charlotte Hornets (18-51) have been one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Miles Bridges drops double-double in Hornets' shocking win over Knicks

Bridges drops double-double in Hornets&#039; shocking win over Knicks. (Photo: IMAGN)
Bridges drops double-double in Hornets' shocking win over Knicks. (Photo: IMAGN)

Not a lot of people thought that the Charlotte Hornets could get a win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. However, the Hornets played one of their best games of the season, dominating the No. 3-seeded Knicks to earn the 115-98 victory at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball led the way with 25 points and eight assists, while Miles Bridges dropped a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bridges have had a bounce-back season for the Hornets, averaging 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

youtube-cover

Mark Williams contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Nick Smith Jr. scored 13 points off the bench. The Hornets improved to 18-51 for the season, which is the third-worst record in the NBA. If they finish in the bottom three, they will have the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The consensus first selection is Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
