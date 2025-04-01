Miles Bridges’ girlfriend Shara Bowden emotionally recounts grief of 2023 miscarriage and joy of twin pregnancy in 2025

Miles Bridges' girlfriend, Shara Bowden, is pregnant with twins, which has been great news for the couple. But Bowden’s journey to pregnancy hasn’t been all that pleasant. In a series of reels posted by the Instagram account "nftsmedia" on Monday, Bowden recalled the emotional grief of going through a miscarriage in 2023.

“I literally thought that I could not have kids for like two years,” said Bowden. “I got pregnant in June of 2023. I was happy, I was very happy, and I ended up having a miscarriage. That was very tough for me because I told everyone in my family.”

After going through this traumatic incident, Bowden finally got pregnant in 2025. She gave an account of the joy she felt when she finally found out:

“I went into an ultrasound clinic, the lady was like 'oh!' and I was like, what it’s not a baby in there? And she started smiling in a way that I knew.”

Bowden revealed that she immediately started crying after learning about her pregnancy. She went through a roller coaster of emotions over the past two years as she struggled with fertility. Then, to suddenly be pregnant with twins made her feel blessed, and she couldn’t have been happier about the outcome.

Miles Bridges’ ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, is also pregnant and claims Bridges is the father. From the looks of it, the Charlotte Hornets star will welcome three children this year.

Miles Bridges was allegedly partying with models in Miami while expecting twins with Shara Bowden

The same account that gave an account of Shara Bowden’s pregnancy struggles made another post on March 24. Nftsmedia posted videos and pictures of Miles Bridges allegedly attending a party ahead of the Hornets’ game against the Miami Heat.

“#MilesBridges was OUTSIDE last night before the game against the #MiamiHeat ! Although he has twin boys on the way with his now girlfriend #SharaBowden he was on that boat catching 🍑 and having a time in Toosies (or B**by Trap). ALLEGEDLY,” read the caption.

Bridges has made 60 appearances this season, recording 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Despite his solid performance, the Hornets have struggled and are 14th in the Eastern Conference (19-56).

With Charlotte’s season all but over, fans will look forward to seeing what Bridges has in store for them next season.

