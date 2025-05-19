Miles Bridges’ girlfriend Shara Bowden flaunts her growing baby bump as she dances at stunning baby shower

Miles Bridges and his girlfriend, Shara Bowden, had a stunning baby shower on Sunday as they prepare to welcome their twin baby boys soon. Bowden shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram, resharing the attendees' posts, some of which featured her wearing a white gown that flaunted her baby bump.

Miles Bridges' girlfriend had previously announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in February.

"thank you God for allowing me to experience the most purest form of love.. i’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the precious life growing inside of me. there’s no greater joy!! feels like i’m in a dreammm.. 🤍🤍" Bowden captioned.

Not long after Bowden announced her pregnancy, Bridges' ex-wife, Mychelle Johnson, also announced that she's pregnant and claimed the Charlotte Hornets star as the father.

Miles Bridges already has two sons and a daughter with Johnson, and will welcome a baby girl, his fourth child with his ex-wife, soon. He is set to become a father of six this year, welcoming twin boys with Shara Bowden.

Miles Bridges’ girlfriend Shara Bowden emotionally recounts grief of previous miscarriage and joy of twin pregnancy

While she is seemingly excited to welcome the twins, Shara Bowden's journey to pregnancy has not been all pleasant. In a series of reels posted on Instagram, Bowden recalled the emotional grief of going through a miscarriage in 2023.

"I literally thought that I could not have kids for like two years," said Bowden. "I got pregnant in June of 2023. I was happy, I was very happy, and I ended up having a miscarriage. That was very tough for me because I told everyone in my family."

She further gave an account of the joy she felt when she found out she was pregnant with the twin boys.

"I went into an ultrasound clinic, the lady was like 'oh!' and I was like, what it’s not a baby in there? And she started smiling in a way that I knew."

Miles Bridges concluded the 2024-25 NBA season averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists across the 64 regular-season games he played. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 43.1% from the field, including 31.3% from deep, as the Charlotte Hornets failed to make the playoffs fr their ninth straight season.

Bridges will now focus on his expanding family before preparing to get back stronger for the next season.

