Miles Bridges sneaks to Twitter to learn about him not being on Charlotte Hornets’ roster next season

Miles Bridges had a curt answer when a report from Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer surfaced that he might leave the Charlotte Hornets after the ongoing NBA season. When NBA Central, a known aggregator of NBA news on X since it was still known as Twitter, posted Fischer's report Friday, Bridges simply replied with a question mark.

The question mark, though, can work in multiple ways. For one, it could mean Bridges only found out about the news when NBA Central tweeted it.

However, it could also mean a sign of sarcasm, implying that he denies the said report.

Miles Bridges set to leave Charlotte Hornets?

Speaking on the "No Cap Room" podcast with fellow Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Devine, Jake Fischer discussed the possibility that Miles Bridges might be playing his last season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Serving a full-season ban during the 2022-2023 NBA season due to his legal issues, Bridges signed a qualifying offer with the Hornets to play in the ongoing 2023-2024 season. However, he had to miss the first 10 games due to another suspension.

Fischer believes the Hornets might let go of Bridges, an incoming unrestricted free agent in the next offseason, likely due to the concerns surrounding his personal issues.

"They only have one year with Miles Bridges," Fischer said, "so like... all of his off-court stuff aside -- we're talking about it from a strictly basketball standpoint like when he signed the qualifying offer and is going into unrestricted free agency -- there's not a lot of confidence or expectation around the league that he's going to be back in Charlotte next year."

He also believes the Charlotte Hornets are going all-in right now in hopes of making the postseason before they can release Miles Bridges:

"The fact that they just put him right back in the starting lineup was surely indicating that the Hornets were trying to go full-blown and push for a postseason appearance this year despite the potentially insurmountable odds that presented themselves, being that they are the Charlotte Hornets and don't exactly have a roster loaded with playoff talents."

The Charlotte Hornets are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference at 6-11, two and a half games behind the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets. They are tied for ninth place at 9-9 for a spot in the NBA Play-In Games.

The Charlotte Hornets are also four games behind the Miami Heat (11-8) for sixth place, which would mean an outright playoff spot with many rounds to be played.