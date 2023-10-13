Miles Bridges turns himself in on charge of violating protection order: reports

Miles Bridges turned himself in to the police at the Lincoln Country Sherrif's office Friday morning before 7:00 AM on charges of violating a protection order. He was wanted out of Mecklenburg County on counts of several charges. The arrest warrant was originally issued on January 3rd but was not served.

A week ago, according to Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV, Bridges was accused of throwing billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson's car. Bridges' alleged actions led to damage to the windshields and dents on the vehicle. Bridges' arrest warrant became public after he turned himself in. He appeared before a judge and was given a $1000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the incident occurred on October 6th at 9:00 PM outside Bridges' Charlotte residence. Their children were inside the car when the incident happened, leading to the player being charged with child abuse. Bridges is accused of threatening Johnson to withhold child support if she went to the police. The report also says Bridges allowed his current girlfriend to 'yell, scream and kick' Johnson's car while their children were inside.

Miles Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season after reports emerged of his alleged assault on Johnson in June 2022. She posted pictures of her brutal injuries, allegedly due to Bridges' assault, along with the report. He was sentenced to three years of probation at the time after pleading no contest in November 2022 in Los Angeles.

The league investigated the case and decided to hand him a 30-game suspension. With the Hornets player missing the entire season, the league determined that he had already served 2/3rd of the suspension. Bridges will miss 10 games in 2023-24.

Miles Bridges' comeback could be in jeopardy after repeated legal troubles

Just when it seemed like Miles Bridges was getting his career back on track after a year-long worth of legal troubles, it all seemed to be going downhill again. Yet another controversy related to domestic violence and potentially child abuse could further hamper his hopes of making an NBA comeback.

Bridges signed a qualifying offer with the Hornets to return to the team. He is 10 games away from a comeback, but that number could rise after the latest incident. The NBA and the Hornets franchise are busy gathering more information regarding this matter. If Bridges is found guilty, this could potentially halt his NBA career altogether.

It would be a significant blow for the Hornets, who are looking to make a push for the playoffs after struggling repeatedly. Before missing the 2022-23 season, Miles Bridges was one of their top contributors next to LaMelo Ball, averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest.