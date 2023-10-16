Millionaire NBA insider Shams Charania started logging 18-hours at work after missing crucial story

Over the past few years, Shams Charania has become one of the top news breakers in the NBA. A recent profile written about the basketball insider details just how seriously he takes his work.

When it comes to reporting news in the league, Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski are in a class of their own. Both are extremely connected within the league, and do whatever they can to break stories faster than the other. In Charania's case, it means working tirelessly around the clock.

In a story breaking down his rise, part of Shams Charania's daily work was laid out. He estimated that he sends out a combined 500 texts, calls and emails a day. On top of that, he is on his phone for roughly 18 hours a day attempting to obtain or break news in and around the NBA.

“My mind is consumed by, What can I do today to get information that I didn’t have yesterday? ” he told me. “It consumes everything I do.”

Shams Charania has an odd definition of going on vacation

Even in the never-ending NBA world, insiders still take time off to decompress and recharge. This typically happens towards the end of the summer when the dust has fully settled from the crazyness of the offseason. That said, Shams Charania detailed his insanse definition of a "vacation."

As mentioned before, Charania spends roughly 18 hours a day on his phone talking to agents and executives for stories. However, that number drops down to 12 when he's taking time off. On top that, his ideal vacation plan is sitting by a pool doing nothing with his phone nearby. That way if something were to happen he'd still be able to get some work done.

“I prefer the poolside sit-and-do-nothing vacation, so I can still be on my phone as constant as I wanna be,” Charania said. “But did it get to, like, 14 hours? Yes. Did it get to, like, 12 or 13 hours some days? Yes. I think that’s a win.”

Charania has been obsessed with covering basketball since he was in high school, and his obsession to his career has allowed him to reach the top. As far as reporters go, there might not be anyone as well connected as him.

Right now, one of the main stories Charania is chasing is the James Harden saga in Philadelphia. With the regular less just over a week away, the All-Star guard still wishes to be traded from the 76ers to the LA Clippers.