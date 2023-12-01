"Millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting": Lamar Odom cites Kardashian exposure, warns Travis Kelce against infidelity

Lamar Odom has shared his desire to make a transition into coaching college basketball, but one of his first pieces of advice was offered to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is romantically involved with music superstar Taylor Swift.

Odom, previously known for his high-profile relationship with Khloe Kardashian and his appearances on reality shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Khloe & Lamar, was questioned about offering guidance to Kelce.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible,” the former LA Laker said in an interview with The Messenger.

“There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting, and it can be overwhelming because we’re men. He just has to be strong and stick by his girl, and he’ll be alright.”

Odom and Kardashian's relationship had been a topic of interest for many years. The couple met at a party in 2009 and were married just one month later.

Odom struggled with drug addiction throughout their relationship, which put a strain on their marriage. In 2013, rumors of infidelity and drug use began to surface, and the couple separated. They reconciled briefly but ultimately filed for divorce in 2013. The divorce was not finalized until 2016.

Odom, who played 14 years in the league, said in the same interview that he wants to be the Deion Sanders of college basketball.

“I love what [Sanders] is doing,” Odom said. “I think I could do the same in basketball. You give me a program and I’ll recruit and I’ll take them to the Elite Eight and the Final Four."

"I just want to coach. I love to see young men grow and get better. I want us to play the game the right way. I want these young men to represent their school the right way. If you give me a program, I promise you I’m going to live in the gym and turn that team around,” he added.

The developing public relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The love story of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been unfolding in the public eye. Kelce has been quite open about his feelings for Swift.

Expand Tweet

The relationship became public when Swift showed up to support Kelce at a Chiefs home game at Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

This came after Kelce's public expressions of interest in Swift, including an attempt to give her his phone number at one of the shows of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Expand Tweet

The couple has made numerous public appearances, and during one Eras Tour show, Swift modified a lyric from her song "Karma" to playfully reference her relationship with Kelce:

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Expand Tweet

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Kelce said he had never dated anyone like Swift.

"Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it," he said.

"But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange," he added.