Milwaukee Bucks 123-125 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter in awe as James Harden scores 34 points in wild finish

The Brooklyn Nets looked great during James Harden's debut, but tonight's match-up against the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks was a great test for the newly-formed "superteam".

Kyrie Irving was out for the game due to personal reasons, and the Nets did not play at full strength. The game went down to the final horn, and the last shot was taken by the Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets were able to hold strong defensively, enduring the late offensive attack from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. They improved to 9-6 with this win and sent Milwaukee to 9-5.

Brooklyn Nets outlast Milwaukee Bucks behind James Harden's big night

James Harden finished the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets match with a game-high 34 points

James Harden became the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in his first two games with a team. He finished with a game-high 34 points, and also tallied 12 assists and 6 rebounds. Co-star Kevin Durant also had a great night, finishing with 30 points and 9 rebounds.

It is safe to say the Brooklyn Nets are a legitimate threat to win the Eastern Conference after this performance. They have now won four straight games and snapped the Milwaukee Bucks' four-game winning streak.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Nets' thrilling victory:

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continues to ramp up his conditioning and will miss tonight's game against Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2021

Kevin Durant: 30 points and 9 rebounds.



James Harden: 34 points and 12 assists.



The Nets are SCARY... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y2qDWFZfVg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 19, 2021

Advertisement

While James Harden led the Brooklyn Nets in scoring, it was Kevin Durant who hit the clutch shot that ended up being the difference in the game.

James Harden took an open look from three, grabbed his own rebound, dished to an open Kevin Durant on the perimeter, and Durant took care of the rest.

Kevin Durant has been in MVP form lately and is complemented nicely by the solid play of James Harden.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the Nets 2-point victory:

Harden's first two games in Brooklyn:



Saturday vs. Magic: 32 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST, W



Tonight vs. Bucks: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST, W



Scary Hours. pic.twitter.com/KWxxVfKl2G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2021

Advertisement

cannot wait for that same exact game to happen again with Kyrie playing. i can already feel the Steve Urkel busting through the door during dinner energy. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 19, 2021

Another wonderful night of being a Nets fan pic.twitter.com/t1xS1gP69s — Racks (@FraudActivity_) January 19, 2021

Brooklyn Nets' fans are rightfully excited about their team's performance and can only imagine the potential of this team when Kyrie Irving returns.

The Brooklyn Nets will go on the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-7) on Wednesday, January 20th. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to recover from this gut-wrenching loss with two much-needed days off. The Bucks will then host LeBron James and the West-leading LA Lakers on Thursday, January 21st.