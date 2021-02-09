Milwaukee Bucks 125-112 Denver Nuggets: Twitter reacts to dominant performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Denver Nuggets 125-112 at Ball Arena on Monday night. It was a terrific team effort by the Bucks, with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up 30 points and 9 rebounds. Nikola Jokic also had a big game with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists, but his efforts were all for naught.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week entering the matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday missed the game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Here are some of the key moments from the game and what Twitter had to say about the Milwaukee Bucks-Denver Nuggets match:

Jrue Holiday Listed as Inactive due to Health and Safety Protocols https://t.co/XuwyHqj6Ev pic.twitter.com/tJrm4EABOe — Brew Hoop (@brewhoop) February 9, 2021

NBA Players of the Week for Week 7.



West: De'Aaron Fox (@SacramentoKings)

East: Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Bucks) pic.twitter.com/rdexk3yao6 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2021

The Denver Nuggets' Will Barton was red-hot while the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo got his way in the paint

Will Barton was in scintillating form from the very start of the game. He was so good that a Twitter user wondered if Michael Jordan had come back from retirement and donned a Denver Nuggets jersey.

Is that Will Barton or Michael Jordan I’m watching? — . (@Lundequam20) February 9, 2021

Antetokounmpo got his way in the paint early, and this dunk pretty much summed up how he felt about the Denver Nuggets' defense. Sorry, Nuggets fans.

Hit ’em with the fake. Hit ’em with the jam!! pic.twitter.com/GJeSKcJGmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

A Twitter user somewhat saw Hakeem Olajuwon's patented Dream Shake in Antetokounmpo's spin move. That might be a stretch but we're sure the Greek Freak loves the comparison!

im literally shook pic.twitter.com/fCwrOC2nrx — Bango Burner #NBAAllStar Khris Middleton (@BangoBurner) February 9, 2021

Antetokounmpo was powering his way to the hoop repeatedly. After this move in the second quarter, someone thought he saw Pascal Siakam rather than the two-time MVP. I'm not exactly sure I see the resemblance but as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

hey when did Pascal Siakam get traded to the Bucks? — ⒺⓊⓇⓄ✌🏻🖤 (@eurostep2canada) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

Will Barton was unstoppable throughout the first half, leading the Denver Nuggets in scoring with 20 points. The tweet below encapsulates Barton's first two quarters of play.

Will Barton (20 PTS) is leading the charge in Denver! pic.twitter.com/ejIzmy3vB0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 9, 2021

Will Barton in the first half pic.twitter.com/nbYOumw1W3 — Barstool Mile High (@BSDenverIan) February 9, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks caught up to the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter, leading 77-68 after a 15-0 run. However, the Nuggets came back with a 10-0 run of their own.

All-Star center Nikola Jokic made this gorgeous assist to showcase his passing wizardry, and someone tried to make a joke out of it.

Advertisement

Nikola ain't no wait for it...Joke! — merv b (@mervb050) February 9, 2021

Though the Nuggets were able to keep it close, their woes weren't lost on this Twitter user, who noted how they kept struggling in the third quarter this season.

Here is a live look at the Denver Nuggets attempting to play basketball in third quarters this year. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LUm4RBw94J — Trent M. (@tmac_307) February 9, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks took control in the fourth quarter

In betting tweets, it seems someone wanted the Denver Nuggets to complete their rally as a bet was made that they would win the game.

Advertisement

ALERT: New high roller bet posted!

A bet has been placed for $14,017.73 on Denver Nuggets - Milwaukee Bucks to win $25,231.91.

To view this bet or copy it https://t.co/lYOEqpoTZ4 pic.twitter.com/uqDXTjsO8A — Stake High Roller (@stakehighroller) February 9, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks controlled the fourth quarter with excellent defense, but Nikola Jokic kept the Denver Nuggets in the game with timely buckets. However, the Bucks led by double-digits several times as they kept pouring in the points.

Antetokounmpo attempted a couple of threes in the fourth quarter. One of them resulted in an airball while the other one went in off the glass.

Someone tweeted a GIF that illustrates how everyone, not just Milwaukee Bucks fans, feels whenever he shoots a three.

The Greek Freak lets it fly!! pic.twitter.com/yNRWNQXXnV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

No matter what the Nuggets did, however, the Milwaukee Bucks could not be denied the 125-112 win. Jokic was sensational but his efforts weren't enough to stop the bleeding.

The frustration felt by fans of the Denver Nuggets this season was expressed appropriately by one Twitter user.

Welcome to your Denver Nuggets experience. It’s MVP Level Jokic and no one else. — SwipaCam (@SwipaCam) February 9, 2021

The Colorado Rockies will win a championship before the Denver Nuggets #HotTakes — The SP & Bushy Show (@SpBushy) February 9, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as usual. The two combined for 59 points, almost doubling the entire team's total.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Denver Nuggets 125-112

Giannis Antetokounmpo- 30 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks

Khris Middleton- 29 points, 8 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals

Nikola Jokic- 35 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists

Will Barton- 21 points,1 rebound, 4 assists, 2 steals pic.twitter.com/duJPnctFhm — NBA Daily Stats (@nbadailysta) February 9, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are now 16-8 this season, maintaining their second-place status in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets fell to eighth place in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors join the race to sign Andre Drummond