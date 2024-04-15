Milwaukee Bucks 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA Playoffs approach

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the regular season with a whimper but still finished with the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They welcome the Indiana Pacers to open the first round of the playoffs. While the Bucks nailed a postseason spot, how they will perform is anybody’s guess.

Milwaukee enters the playoffs as perhaps the most troubled team. They hardly resemble the juggernaut that topped the East last season. Damian Lillard’s addition hasn’t turned out (yet) the way the Bucks expected it to.

The Milwaukee Bucks have to solve some glaring weaknesses to survive in the playoffs

#5 Second co-superstar

The Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard pairing will not likely open the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Greek Freak” is dealing with a calf strain, making his postseason availability iffy. He is expected to be in street clothes for 1-2 weeks, making his appearance in the first few games of the playoffs questionable.

Without him, somebody has to step up big time to ably back Damian Lillard. “Dame Time” will be the alpha in the group but needs a legitimate second option to punish opponents.

In past years, Khris Middleton has served that role for the Bucks. But, he's still rounding up to form after battling injuries. Until Antetokounmpo returns, the Milwaukee Bucks badly need someone like Bobby Portis or Brook Lopez to help carry the load.

#4 Defense

The Milwaukee Bucks fired former coach Adrian Griffin in part because the Bucks were terrible on defense. Things have only gotten worse for the team as they are about to take the plunge into the playoffs.

Since March, Milwaukee is 29th in the NBA in defensive rating, which is quite embarrassing. The decimated Memphis Grizzlies who have been playing with a skeleton crew for months are better than them.

If the Bucks can’t consistently stop opponents from scoring, they will have to try and overwhelm them on the offensive end.

#3 Offense

The problem with asking the offense to play a yeoman’s role is that it might not be up to the task. Milwaukee’s offense has just been as ineffective as its defense. Since March, the Bucks are 27th in offensive rating.

Doc Rivers has started relying on the pick-and-roll play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard but will have to scrap that for now. How the Bucks generate good looks with defenders expected to crawl all over “Dame Time” will be a big test.

#2 Paint points

With Giannis Antetokounmpo blasting through the paint when he’s healthy, the Milwaukee Bucks were still below league average in paint points.

They averaged 47.1 PPG inside the shaded lane, which is 26th in the NBA. Without Antetokounmpo marauding through the interior, that figure is expected to drop.

Point-blank attempts usually result in high-percentage shots. The Bucks could find that area problematic in Antetokounmpo’s absence.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health

The Milwaukee Bucks shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo after suffering a calf strain versus the Boston Celtics on Apr. 9.

No one has the exact date of his return or if he will suit up in the playoffs. He's projected to be shelved for 1-2 weeks, but the severity of the injury could force him to sit out longer.

The Bucks may not even make it out of the first round if “The Greek Freak” remains out or compromised. Milwaukee’s opponent will either be the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat, teams who could punish the Bucks for their weaknesses.

