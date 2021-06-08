Milwaukee Bucks 86-125 Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant steps up big in James Harden's absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. blown out in style - 5 talking points from Game 2 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Brooklyn Nets handed the Milwaukee Bucks a 125-86 drubbing in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. After two games in the series, the Nets are now up 2-0 against one of the top title contenders in the East.

There was no suspense at all in this game after the Brooklyn Nets raced out to an early lead and finished the first quarter 36-19 ahead. The first half was a shooting clinic conducted by none other than former MVP Kevin Durant, who led all scorers with 32 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 stands at center court.

Even without James Harden, who was nursing a hamstring injury, the Brooklyn Nets didn’t miss a beat without their top assist man as the team played like a well-oiled machine.

Here are the five talking points from the game:

#1 Kevin Durant is the baddest basketball player on the planet

The Brooklyn Nets secured this win early because of one man - Kevin Durant. From 3-pointers to drives to pull-up jump shots, Durant displayed his entire arsenal, and the Milwaukee Bucks simply had no answer for him.

Durant’s onslaught resulted in a sizzling hot 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-6 from the three in 33 minutes of action. He was so good that he looked like a man among boys.

To end the third quarter, the Brooklyn Nets forward showed off his handles and drove to the basket for the reverse layup in an incredible display of versatility.

#2 Two All-Stars enough for Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving (#11) dribbles the ball.

Who’s missing James Harden? Apparently, not the Brooklyn Nets, who have shown that they can handle the Milwaukee Bucks easily, with the 2018 MVP playing less than a minute in this series. In Game 1, Harden aggravated a hamstring injury that caused him to miss several games this season.

If there were any doubts if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be enough to beat the Milwaukee Bucks without the Bearded One, the Brooklyn Nets provided an emphatic answer with their Game 2 win. Aside from Durant’s 32, Kyrie Irving contributed 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was also a +23 in plus/minus for the game.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo's struggle making free throws

There was something missing from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance in Game 2. Whether he is dealing with an injury or not, he had a weak 18 points and was hardly a factor at both ends of the floor.

Worse, the Milwaukee Bucks forward couldn’t make his free throws, shooting 2-of-7 from the line. It was so bad that his shot was short on more than one occasion. Additionally, he also couldn’t make his threes, though no one was surprised that he shot 0-of-3 from downtown.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks' defense has an off day

As the final score indicates, the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t look like a defensive team at any point in the game. The NBA’s No. 2 defense (103.6 defensive rating) in the playoffs, the Bucks, were toyed with by the Brooklyn Nets’ offense which generated 65 points in the first half alone.

The Brooklyn Nets also had 38 points from their bench, with Mike James and Landry Shamet leading the way with 19 points combined.

#5 Turnovers and points in the paint kill off the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks coughed up the ball 16 times, and that killed any momentum they could gather in mounting a rally. At the same time, despite being the bigger team, they gave up 52 points in the paint in contrast to the 38 they scored from their end.

Biggest playoff win in Nets franchise history:



24 vs Knicks in 2004

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39 vs Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/8XGuGt1YwK — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2021

The game was a brutal reminder to everyone that the Brooklyn Nets are not just a jump-shooting team. Their versatility makes them one of the most dangerous title contenders, and the Milwaukee Bucks helped the Nets out by giving them additional opportunities and failing to defend the painted area.

