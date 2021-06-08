Milwaukee Bucks 86-125 Brooklyn Nets: No James Harden? No problem! Kevin Durant demolishes Giannis Antentokounmpo's squad to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series; here's how Twitter reacted | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Brooklyn Nets dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks with a 125-86 victory in Game 2 of their semifinal series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Even without James Harden in the Nets lineup, the outcome of the game was never in doubt after Steve Nash's men dominated their opponents in the first quarter and left them in the dust.
Kevin Durant led all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, showing off his exquisite shooting touch and nifty handles. Kyrie Irving contributed 22 points with five rebounds and six assists.
Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were nowhere to be found in the first half, especially the latter, who missed his first eight shots.
Hot-shooting Brooklyn Nets torch Milwaukee Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets started with all guns blazing and stayed hot throughout the first half.
Durant was scorching the nets, and his teammates followed his lead. Irving, Bruce Brown and Joe Harris all took their cues from the 32-year-old star.
Brooklyn Nets overwhelm Milwaukee Bucks in the second half
Durant kept scoring points in the third quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks had an answer for him.
Everyone on Twitter praised the Brooklyn Nets forward, who reminded everyone that he's one of the best players on the planet, if not the best.
To make matters worse for the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo's struggles from the line were becoming incredible.
The Brooklyn Nets had a 30-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets started with Durant on the bench, making Irving the lone superstar to lead the charge.
Fans on Twitter gave up on the Milwaukee Bucks early in the fourth quarter and were already looking forward to the next game.
After a timeout with 9:03 remaining, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer decided to wave the white flag and deployed his bench players for early garbage-time minutes.
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash did the same and subbed out his starters.
With the Brooklyn Nets up 2-0 in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to regroup to avoid falling into a deeper hole. The crucial Game 3 will take place in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.
