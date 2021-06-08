Milwaukee Bucks 86-125 Brooklyn Nets: No James Harden? No problem! Kevin Durant demolishes Giannis Antentokounmpo's squad to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series; here's how Twitter reacted | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Brooklyn Nets dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks with a 125-86 victory in Game 2 of their semifinal series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Even without James Harden in the Nets lineup, the outcome of the game was never in doubt after Steve Nash's men dominated their opponents in the first quarter and left them in the dust.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, showing off his exquisite shooting touch and nifty handles. Kyrie Irving contributed 22 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were nowhere to be found in the first half, especially the latter, who missed his first eight shots.

Hot-shooting Brooklyn Nets torch Milwaukee Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets started with all guns blazing and stayed hot throughout the first half.

Durant was scorching the nets, and his teammates followed his lead. Irving, Bruce Brown and Joe Harris all took their cues from the 32-year-old star.

when the offense is as sluggish as it is now the lack of using Giannis as a screener is baffling. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 8, 2021

Every Nets starter has scored more than Giannis Antetokounmpo's 6 points on 3-8 FGs. Milwaukee on the verge of getting lapped, down 60-33 w. 2:46 left in 1H. — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) June 8, 2021

The good news for the Bucks is that the Nets don't seem to have a zone offense. The bad news is that Kevin Durant can just shoot over it. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 8, 2021

The Nets lead the Bucks 65-41 at halftime.



The 24-point lead is tied for the second-biggest halftime lead in franchise playoff history.



The 41 points are the second-fewest allowed in a half in the 2021 playoffs by Brooklyn and the fewest in a first half. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) June 8, 2021

Brooklyn Nets overwhelm Milwaukee Bucks in the second half

Durant kept scoring points in the third quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks had an answer for him.

Everyone on Twitter praised the Brooklyn Nets forward, who reminded everyone that he's one of the best players on the planet, if not the best.

It’s crazy how some people really don’t know how good @KDTrey5 is! The disrespect be crazy on here sometimes — Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) June 8, 2021

The sooner people accept Kevin Durant is the best player on Earth, even after a torn Achilles, the better off we’ll collectively be. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 8, 2021

"This defense on KD... This isn't going to work." @channingfrye breaks down the Bucks/Nets Game 2 matchup on #NBATwitterLive pic.twitter.com/RVLGTaxqEP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2021

KD is toying with the Bucks defense...



1 point away from hitting the over on his point total 📈 https://t.co/2fftxnQ5Sv — NBABet (@nbabet) June 8, 2021

Nets lead Bucks 95-65 after Kevin Durant sizes up Giannis Antetokounmpo, blows by him for the reverse finish in traffic, then mean mugs the Nets bench before getting back on defense.



Durant is up to 32 points in 33 minutes. He does not look like a man hampered by an Achilles. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 8, 2021

To make matters worse for the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo's struggles from the line were becoming incredible.

Giannis is 1-of-5 from the line — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 8, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets had a 30-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets started with Durant on the bench, making Irving the lone superstar to lead the charge.

Fans on Twitter gave up on the Milwaukee Bucks early in the fourth quarter and were already looking forward to the next game.

After a timeout with 9:03 remaining, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer decided to wave the white flag and deployed his bench players for early garbage-time minutes.

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash did the same and subbed out his starters.

. @Bucks off season. Trade ANNNOUTPOOPOO for 3 great players. He is BEYOND OVER RATED. At least 5 Turnovers every game & can’t make a freethrow. Not an MVP. Sorry Milwaukee but he SUCKS every playoff year. Goodbye Twitter. @nets in 5games. BET ON IT! And I’m being kind with 1 win — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) June 8, 2021

The Knicks were a disappointment in the playoffs. The Bucks are a comical disaster. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) June 8, 2021

Nets are supposed to be the iso team, but Bucks have only 10 assists on 26 fgs. Nets 19 on 32. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) June 8, 2021

Sometimes I think about how my life sucks but then I get thankful that I’m not a Bucks fan. — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) June 8, 2021

You cannot expect giannis to get cooked by Kevin Durant at one end, and score 30+ at the other end, and that's exactly what he would have to do.



THEY WERE DOWN BY ALMOST 50. WITH NO HARDEN. https://t.co/3Kk0otRotL — Raunchy Billups (@SnottieDrippen) June 8, 2021

Well the Bucks cut the lead to under 40 to keep it respectable. /s. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) June 8, 2021

MVP chants for Kevin Durant postgame at Barclays Center as he leads the Nets to a thorough disheveling of the Bucks in a 39-point rout of a championship contender. This team is different. Column soon — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 8, 2021

With the Brooklyn Nets up 2-0 in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to regroup to avoid falling into a deeper hole. The crucial Game 3 will take place in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

