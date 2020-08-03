Milwaukee Bucks 116-120 Houston Rockets: Twitter marvels as James Harden fights through a rough night | NBA 2019-20

After a massive win against the Dallas Mavericks, the Houston Rockets came through against the Eastern Conference top seed Milwaukee Bucks with their small-ball lineup, winning the match 120-116. The Houston Rockets cut down a 7-point lead in the final few seconds with elite clutch defense.

James Harden experienced an off night offensively due to foul trouble early on in the game, scoring 24 points with 35.7% efficiency. However, he defied popular media narrative with 6 steals and 7 rebounds, coming up big on the defensive end.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Milwaukee Bucks in the tough loss.

James Harden also moved to #5 in the all-time list of made 3-pointers in the regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks slip through double digit lead

After trailing all through the QT by as many as 13 points, the Houston Rockets cut down the chase and finished 32-29 at the end of the first QT against the Bucks.

The Rockets exhibited a good distribution of scoring, whereas the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 23 points in the first QT. Officiating did not seem to be working in Rockets' favor tonight.

We need that seminar called "How to defend James Harden's stepback without fouling." Beard is draining it from the charity stripe. #RunAsOne🚀 @HoustonRockets — BRODIE™ (@rafaelfuertez19) August 3, 2020

Khris Middleton joins elite company. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SNUjxWOCDk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 3, 2020

Robert Covington stepped up for Houston Rockets as Harden struggled from the 3-point line, while 90-40-50 club member Khris Middleton went 4-4 from the field.

The Houston Rockets retained their lead in second QT and found themselves in a bit of predicament as James Harden slipped into foul trouble early on in the game. After a questionable officiating call, James Harden picked up his fourth and got benched by coach Mike D'Antoni as a result.

People don’t really get how GOOD @russwest44 REALLY IS! A lot of disrespect going on about that man. Like I said before y’all better look out for this @HoustonRockets team during the playoffs — CJ Maclin (@CJMaclinTV) August 3, 2020

Rusell Westbrook took some mid-range shots to give the team a double-digit lead. The Houston Rockets concluded the first half with a whooping 9 steals while the Milwaukee Bucks committed 14 turnovers, a concerning stat. Giannis Antetokounmpo was largely absent from the defensive end on the court, and half-time ended 54-62 in the Rockets' favor.

can you guys stop messing around and start playing better thanks @Bucks — tomathy 🇻🇳 ツ (@SuspendedTommy) August 3, 2020

The Houston Rockets exhibit elite defense

After a rough first half, the Milwaukee Bucks went on a 9-0 run with Khris Middleton taking shots from all over the court to tie the game towards the end of third QT, while Giannis made a comeback by scoring 12 points in the same quarter. The Bucks outscored and outrebounded the Houston Rockets this quarter, while James Harden added 6 steals to his box score.

I think it’s time this James Harden can’t play defense narrative comes to an end.



Harden has been getting it done on both ends. — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 3, 2020

It looked like Milwaukee were going to win it in the first 9 minutes of the fourth quarter, but they chocked their lead away by committing several turnovers and fouls in the last 3 minutes.

Russell Westbrook was extremely clutch in this game to snatch the game away from the Milwaukee Bucks and led the Houston Rockets to a last-minute victory.

Russell Westbrook tonight



31 points

6 rebounds

8 assists

48% FG

83% FT



Not bad for the 22nd best player in the NBA (according to Bleacher Report) pic.twitter.com/mEJguuEE87 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 3, 2020

👶 @russwest44’s rock the baby celebration is in full effect



(via @HoustonRockets)pic.twitter.com/2FMqDe2H8J — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) August 3, 2020

Yo @Bucks you guys might want to step up on guarding that man @russwest44 🤷🏻‍♂️ just a thought lol 😂 — billy buckets (@RandyIsadore) August 3, 2020

