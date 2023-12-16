Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 16): Latest on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton’s availability

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday without Khris Middleton but will have Damian Lillard. Milwaukee continues to be extra cautious with Middleton’s knee and will keep him out of the front end of a back-to-back set. The three-time All-Star is expected to return on Sunday versus the Houston Rockets.

“Khash Money” played a key role in the Bucks’ testy 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The unquestioned star of the game was Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored a career-high 64 points and reset the franchise’s single-game scoring record. Middleton, however, was quietly superb. He had 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

The Milwaukee Bucks will not have Middleton on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

Milwaukee is resting Khris Middleton against the Detroit Pistons who have not won a game since Oct. 28.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, is raring to play on Saturday. “Dame Time” isn’t on the injury report so he should be good to go for the said game against the Pistons.

The former Portland Trail Blazers star also took a backseat in Antetokounmpo’s record-breaking night. Lillard did his part to support “The Greek Freak.” The superstar point guard had 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal. He is expected to have a bigger load with Middleton sidelined.

What happened to Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton?

Damian Lillard has missed just two games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season due to calf and leg issues. His injuries, though, have been minor. He has been held out twice more out of precaution than anything else.

Khris Middleton, meanwhile, has been heavily monitored by the Bucks’ training staff. He had offseason surgery on his knee and was under minutes restriction to start the season. Milwaukee hasn’t allowed him to play in back-to-back games.

On Nov. 24 against the Washington Wizards, Middleton exited early in the third quarter due to left Achilles tendon tightness. Milwaukee’s training staff is reportedly worried that it will affect his surgically repaired knee if pushed too hard.

The Bucks will miss him on Saturday. Fortunately, they have Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the team.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton stats vs Detroit Pistons

In 19 games against the Detroit Pistons, Damian Lillard has averaged 24.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The game on Saturday will mark just his second game versus the Pistons as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Khris Middleton has averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games against the team that drafted him 2012.