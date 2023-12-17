Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 17): Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's status

The All-Star Milwaukee Bucks duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has been impressive so far. Despite having a slow start due to chemistry problems earlier this season, the duo has finally found their rhythm and is carrying the Bucks to the top of the Eastern Conference. They are currently ranked second in the East, just one game behind the Boston Celtics.

Given the importance of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the Bucks squad, it's essential that either both or one of them is present during games. As of the time of this publishing, only Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury reports. According to reports, Giannis missed practice on Friday due to a non-COVID illness.

Giannis managed to play through his illness on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons wherein he added 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Sources reported that Antetokoumpo's illness isn't severe and will likely play against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Fans were worried about the Milwaukee Bucks at the start of the regular season because of what seemed to be chemistry problems. At first, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's collaboration appeared unimpressive, which caused the Bucks to regularly lose games against inferior Eastern Conference opponents. But it appears that Milwaukee is back on track now that the "Greek Freak" and "Dame Time" are finally clicking.

With an 18-7 record at the moment, the Bucks are comfortably ranked second in the Eastern Conference. Due to Antetokounmpo and Lillard's early struggles, Milwaukee had a losing record in the early days of the new season. Thankfully, Antetokounmpo has taken charge and is producing another season worthy of an MVP award.

Despite having another star on his squad, the "Greek Freak" took matters into his own hands and recently destroyed the Indiana Pacers with 64 points, demonstrating once more why he's still an MVP-caliber talent.

Antetokounmpo maintains averages of 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Damian Lillard had a slow start, but he has since found his groove and is truly capturing the spirit of "Dame Time" for Milwaukee. Currently, Lillard averages 25.2 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.