Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Jan. 8): Latest on Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder’s availability

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Utah Jazz on Monday without Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder. “Dame Time” has been ruled out for personal reasons. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar hasn’t missed a game for the Bucks since mid-November.

Crowder, meanwhile, is still recovering from a left adductor surgery. He hasn’t played since Nov. 12 against the Orlando Magic. The veteran forward is expected to be out of action for about two months.

Lillard’s absence will be crucial for the reeling Bucks. Milwaukee lost 112-108 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday and has won just once in its last four games. Only a win against the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 4 prevented what would be a four-game losing slump.

What happened to Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder?

Damian Lillard’s situation is simple. He is healthy but has begged off from playing on Monday against the Utah Jazz for personal reasons. “Dame” struggled in the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Rockets. He had 18 points on 5-16 shooting but did have eight assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The point guard isn’t playing through an injury. Despite speculations that he could be nursing something, the seven-time All-Star has insisted that he is healthy.

Milwaukee will also not have Cameron Payne who is under the concussion protocol. AJ Green, Andre Jackson and MarJon Beauchamp are expected to log the minutes minus two of the Bucks’ veteran playmakers.

Jae Crowder’s groin injury happened nearly two months ago. He played just 17 minutes after suffering the said injury. The veteran has played just nine times this season.

When will Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder return?

The Milwaukee Bucks announced after Jae Crowder had left adductor surgery that he would be sidelined for two months. It’s been nearly that stretch now so the Bucks might give an update regarding him any time soon.

In the meantime, Crowder has been a staple on the Bucks bench cheering for his team.

Damian Lillard isn’t expected to be out for long. “Dame Time” could return as quickly as Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics. There’s a big chance the point guard will be back just in time for the marquee matchup against the Celtics.

Damian Lillard and Jae Crowder’s stats vs the Utah Jazz

Lillard is very familiar with the Utah Jazz after having played against them multiple times when he was still with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has faced the Jazz 38 times in his career. Lillard is averaging 27.6 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds versus Utah.

Crowder has averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23 games against the Salt Lake City team.