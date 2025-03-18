Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's status for game vs Golden State Warriors (Mar.18)

On Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will begin their five-game away stretch against the Golden State Warriors. The Wisconsin side will face the Bay Area team at the Chase Center but might be missing its two biggest stars as they are currently listed on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Damian Lillard (groin) are deemed questionable for tonight. The duo has been on the injury list prior to every game for the past few weeks and they are under observation once again before the game in San Francisco.

Despite their frequent appearance on the injury report, the duo has been available in their team's last 10 fixtures. Giannis last missed a game before the All-Star break and has been available for 55 of his team's 67 games this season. However, he continues to appear on the list due to a lingering right knee tendinopathy.

On the other hand, Damian Lillard has appeared in 57 games this season and has been suffering from a minor groin problem. However, this has not stopped the former Portland guard from playing and he should be available once again on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Gary Trent Jr. and Jericho Sims are on the injury list as well. The former is also under day-to-day observation due to a knee injury, while Sims will be out for a few weeks due to a torn ligament in his right thumb. Bobby Portis Jr. will miss the fixture against the Warriors due to a league suspension.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard currently ranking 2nd and 11th respectively in scoring, their presence is necessary for the Bucks' playoff charge. Facing the in-form Warriors, Milwaukee fans will hope they are both ready to go.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors game details

The clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors is scheduled for tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco California. This tie will be televised live on the NBCS-BA and FDSWI networks, while viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app.

The Bucks (38-29) will hope to get back to winning ways after their 121-105 loss to the high-flying OKC Thunder on Sunday. The Warriors (39-29) will be hoping to do the same as their seven-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Nuggets in their last matchup.

In the reverse fixture at the Fiserv Forum on Feb. 10, the Warriors beat the Bucks by a score of 125-111 and will aim to repeat the same success on Tuesday.

