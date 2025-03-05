Milwaukee Bucks injury report: Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's status for game vs Kyrie Irving-less Mavericks (Mar. 5)

The Milwaukee Bucks will face an injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks team on Wednesday. The Bucks are coming off a 127-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, both of whom played against the Hawks, are uncertain to suit up against the Kyrie Irving-less Mavericks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a lingering left calf strain. He was initially listed on the injury report ahead of the Hawks' game but was upgraded to "available" before tip-off. His availability for the Dallas game will likely depend on how he feels during the pre-game shootaround.

Damian Lillard took an elbow to his left eye from Clint Capela during the first half against Atlanta. Lillard’s eye appeared swollen after the game and his status remains uncertain, with an official update expected closer to tip-off.

Despite the injury, the veteran point guard stayed in the game and played 36 minutes. Afterward, Lillard mentioned that he had difficulty seeing clearly out of his left eye but noted that it improved as the game went on.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is also dealing with a right ankle sprain but played against the Hawks. He is expected to suit up again on Wednesday against the Mavericks, barring any last-minute discomfort. Pat Connaughton (left calf strain), Pete Nance (left ankle sprain) and Bobby Portis Jr. (league suspension) will remain sidelined.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 5, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Bucks game will be broadcast live on FDSWI (local) and KFAA (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

