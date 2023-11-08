Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest update on Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton's status

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. Milwaukee has won four of their first six games, and their new superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have looked electric on offense.

However, there's still some work to do defensively, as Milwaukee has looked susceptible at times. Nevertheless, the Bucks have begun proving why they're seen as a genuine contender in the Eastern Conference.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo are expected to play against Detroit, as neither is on the team's injury report. However, Khris Middleton has been ruled out of the game due to injury management on his right knee.

Middleton has played in the Bucks' last four games and five of their six contests, missing the Oct. 29 contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Middleton's scoring gravity provides excellent spacing for his teammates. However, Lillard's perimeter scoring ability, along with Brook Lopez's above-the-break offense, could ensure the Bucks enough spacing to remain competitive against the Pistons.

Furthermore, Detroit are a rebuilding team. While they will no doubt pose a problem for Adrian Griffin's team, it's unlikely that the Bucks will lose to the Pistons, in Middleton's absence.

Damian Lillard has hit the ground running with the Milwaukee Bucks

When the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, there was tangible excitement throughout the NBA and fanbase. Lillard and Antetokounmpo are the elite duo in the NBA and could pick apart any defense in the league..

However, there's always the risk of a learning curve. Pairing two elite talents together isn't always a seamless endeavor. Sometimes, it can take a few months for the tandem to gel and begin getting the best out of each other. That hasn't happened in Milwaukee yet.

Instead, Lillard has hit the ground running. In six games, he's averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 40%. Lillard's perimeter scoring has been patchy, but that's unlikely to become a trend. Furthermore, there's already signs of an elite partnership with Giannis.

Lillard's addition has ensured that the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contender. They've gotten off to a strong start. As familiarity continues to build between the superstar guard and his new teammates, the Bucks should improve their overall efficiency, and that's a worrying thought for opposing NBA teams.