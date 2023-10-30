Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest update on Khris Middleton's status

Khris Middleton was not in the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup for Sunday's home game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks kept him out of the game, which they lost by 17 points (127-110), to protect him, as he is coming off the knee surgery he had in the offseason.

Khris Middleton was available for the team's season opener vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday and had six points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 16 minutes on the floor, on 2/5 shooting (117-118).

Coach Adrian Griffin wants to be cautious with Middleton's minutes, who is expected to return Monday vs the Miami Heat:

"This is just being smart and ramping him up gradually. He participated in practice today and looked really good," Griffin told the media on Saturday.

This is the first back-to-back of the season for the Bucks and it explains why Khris Middleton was out vs. the Hawks on Sunday. Even though Milwaukee has not released its official injury report for tonight's game, Middleton should be good to go.

This is a rematch of the first-round playoff clash last April, where Miami won in five games. The Heat could be short-handed for the contest, as Haywood Highsmith (left knee sprain) remains out, while Josh Richardson (right heel tendinopathy) and Caleb Martin (left knee tendinosis) are listed as doubtful on the official injury report.

Meanwhile, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson will be good to go for Monday's matchup, despite their injuries. The Heat have won one of their first three games, while the Bucks are at 1-1.

Khris Middleton addresses Bucks' precautionary approach after knee surgery

The Milwaukee Bucks have no intention to take any risks with the condition of Khris Middleton, as they view him as a cornerstone of the team's success alongside fellow megastars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For his part, Middleton wants to play in as many games as possible but understands that the team's decision on his status is what matters. He spoke to the media on Saturday:

"I think they told me maybe after last game that I wasn’t going to play Sunday and play Monday instead. That’s just their decision. Like I said, I’m just here doing my job, working as hard as I can be, being coachable.

"They’re going to let me know when I’m going to play, when I’m not going to play. I wish I could control some things, some things I can’t so I just have to worry about the things I can control."

The 2021 NBA champion hopes he will play a full season after missing 49 games last year due to injuries to his right knee and wrist.