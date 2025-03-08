Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Mar 8): Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the second game of a three-game homestand against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. So far, the Bucks have won all three of their regular-season games against the Magic, thanks to stellar performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Seeing how Lillard and Antetokounmpo are the Bucks’ most important players, fans might be wondering about their status for the upcoming game. Both Antetokounmpo (left calf) and Lillard (left eye) are listed as probable and will likely participate in tonight’s game against Orlando.

The "Greek Freak" hasn’t missed a single game for the Bucks since the All-Star break, which is unlikely to change tonight. Lillard has also been consistent and hasn’t missed a matchup since Feb. 21. However, Milwaukee will have to adjust for the absences of Pat Connaughton (left calf), Pete Nance (left ankle) and Bobby Portis (league suspension).

Despite missing some key players, the Bucks look like the stronger team heading into this game. Milwaukee also has momentum on its side, having won its last eight games in a row.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will likely play in tonight’s matchup

Both Lillard and Antetokounmpo have been in fine form and are one of the main reasons behind the Milwaukee Bucks’ eight-game winning streak. Over the last eight games, Lillard has recorded 25.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while Antetokounmpo is putting up 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Damian Lillard has also been historically good against the Magic, recording 25.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 24 meetings. It wouldn’t make sense for the Bucks to jeopardize their eight-game winning streak by resting Lillard and the Greek Freak against Orlando.

The team will want to win as many games as possible during the last part of the season as it tries to scrape its way toward a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference. At the time of writing, the Milwaukee Bucks are fourth in the East with a record of 36-25 and are three games behind the New York Knicks, who are in second place.

Where to watch the Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT). Fans who wish to watch the game live can catch the broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Alternatively, fans can stream it live with NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

