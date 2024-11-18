Milwaukee Bucks injury report (Nov. 18): Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's availability vs. Houston Rockets

The struggling Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns against the Houston Rockets on Monday in one of eight NBA regular season games on the schedule. Under coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have endured a tough start to the season, currently sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a disappointing 4-9 record.

Milwaukee is coming off a heartbreaking 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and is in dire need of stringing together some wins to climb the standings. The responsibility to turn things around largely rests on the shoulders of their two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

However, both players' availability for the matchup remains uncertain, as they are listed on the team's injury report.

Giannis, a two-time league MVP, is listed as "probable" with right patella tendinopathy. The Greek superstar has missed just one of Milwaukee's 13 games this season.

Lillard is also "probable" as he remains in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury during the game against the Boston Celtics. Lillard has missed the Bucks' last three games.

Additionally, Khris Middleton, who has yet to make his season debut, will remain sidelined as he recovers from bilateral ankle surgery. Ryan Rollins is also out due to a right shoulder injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Head-To-Head Record

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have squared off 137 times in regular season, with the Bucks holding the edge in the head-to-head series. Milwaukee has claimed victory in 75 games, while Houston has won 62.

Last season, the two teams met twice, splitting the series with one win each.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets game will take place on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT)

The Bucks. vs Rockets game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin (local) and Space City Home Network (local). The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

