Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 18): Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard availability

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Bucks have less than 24 hours before tip-off following their crushing win over the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee’s 130-99 victory allowed coach Adrian Griffin to conserve the minutes of his superstars. The two-time MVP saw 28 minutes of action while Lillard played for 31 minutes.

While the Bucks have not yet submitted their injury report due to the quick turnaround time, they’re expected to have Lillard and Antetokounmpo available. “The Greek Freak” missed Wednesday night’s win over the Toronto Raptors due to a minor calf issue. Milwaukee sidelined him for precaution.

After the Hornets game, Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters that he was good to go. Milwaukee’s training staff will predictably take another look at his calf, but unless something major develops, he should be ready for tip-off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, is healthy and is seemingly just starting to heat up for the Milwaukee Bucks. Over his last two games, he is averaging 32.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. “Dame Time” has shot 50%, including 45.5% from behind the arc during that stretch.

Expand Tweet

Both superstars will be looking to lead the Bucks against a highly-anticipated matchup against Luka Doncic and the 9-3 Mavericks.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been elite in getting to the free-throw line

The Milwaukee Bucks' offense wasn’t as seamless as some thought it would be. Damian Lillard’s partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo started on a roller-coaster ride to open the season. Part of the reason was the Bucks’ refusal to overextend the pick-and-roll play between the two superstars. Coach Adrian Griffin may have to consistently use that later in the season.

Lillard also has had to adjust to his teammates. It’s his first time playing alongside Milwaukee’s core of Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton. “Dame Time” does not want to oversimplify things but he’s confident they will figure it out sooner rather than later.

Part of what makes Milwaukee still tough to deal with on offense is Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ability to force contact and get fouls. Antetokounmpo is averaging 10.5 free throw attempts, which is second only to Joel Embiid’s 10.8 FTAs. Damian Lillard is at fourth with 9.5 FTAs, just slightly behind Trae Young’s 9.8 average. The Bucks are the only team with two players in the top five in that category.

Lillard, in particular, has been punishing opponents with almost every free throw attempt. He is hitting 97.3% of his shots from the 4.5-meter line, which is fourth in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is nowhere as deadly, making just 63.5% of his free throws. Still, the Greek puts defenses in uncompromising situations with the way he puts the Bucks in the bonus situation with every foul.